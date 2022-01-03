Debate about future management of MetraPark returns for the new year

Jones defended the process, saying the county is on parallel tracks exploring the future of the park's management. One track is the request for information and quotes from potential management companies. The other track is an organizational analysis of MetraPark that studies how it's managed, how it's run and how it's viewed by users.

That study was approved by the county at the end of November and is currently underway.

"People keep saying, 'Look at it,'" Jones said, referring to the differing management options. "And that's what we're doing, we're looking at it."

Pitman took issue with Ostlund's intent. Ostlund's hope is that the hearing will give the public a chance to ask questions of the commissioners and hear the commissioners' responses.

Pitman argued the governing body holding the hearing isn't allowed to respond to questions or comments from the public. Rather, elected officials respond during a meeting's public comment period, when members of the public speak to items on the meeting agenda.

Ostlund maintained that it was the opposite and that public hearings were designed specifically to allow for elected officials to be questioned by the public and provide responses.