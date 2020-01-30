60 degree temps expected in Billings area on the weekend

Warmer temperatures and high wind gusts will move through Billings this weekend, increasing the risk for fire in the area, according to the Billings National Weather Service.

Saturday will see temperatures in the lower 60s accompanied by high wind gusts of up to 40 to 50 mph, according to meteorologist Brian Tesar. The Billings National Weather Service also warns of a higher fire danger in the area with these conditions.

The average for January is around 29 degrees, but this month is already seeing temperatures about 1.6 degrees above average, Tesar said. December and January are the 14th warmest on record so far.

"We get it every now and then, but what’s unusual is the length of the mild weather,” Tesar said.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

The rest of this week through Friday will see highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s, with wind gusts of up to 30 to 40 mph moving in by tomorrow. Billings will also see a mix of light snow and rain Thursday morning.

Friday will see wind gusts of up to 20 to 30 mph that increase through Saturday. Sunday, Monday and Tuesday of next week will see cooler temperatures, but snow isn't expected, Tesar said.