65 degrees, then 8 inches of snow on the way for Billings, northern Wyoming

Get your shorts and your shovels ready, folks.

The National Weather Service in Billings predicts that the Feb. 1 record high of 62 will be shattered on Saturday with the top of temperature to peak at around 65.

But the warmth will be short lived because by Sunday snow will be falling and Billings could see as much as eight inches by the time it quits on Monday.

For some, the sunny switch to snow will be jarring. But for meterologists, this is just history repeating itself.

Exactly one year ago, the high for Saturday was in the mid-50s, with the temperature officially pegged at 51. By Sunday, the sun had left and a cold, arctic, windy front dumped six inches of snow.

However, this weekend, NWS meterologist Joe Lester said that while temperatures will drop, they'll level out in the 20s or 10s and gradually rebound.

The weather pattern is common and predictable, Lester said. Often in the Billings area, warm weather precedes winter storms. This storm has the potential to drop even more snow to the south of Billings in places like Red Lodge, and Sheridan and Story, Wyoming.

"I'd be surprised if Red Lodge didn't see at least a foot of snow," Lester said.