Dehler Park host COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday

People attending the Billings Mustangs game Saturday, June 5 at Dehler Park can get a free COVID-19 vaccination.

The ballpark opens at 5:30 p.m. and the game starts at 6:35 p.m. The RiverStone Health COVID-19 walk-in vaccination clinic at the park will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. for people over age 12.

The RiverStone Health van will be parked on the concourse behind home plate. People who want to be vaccinated, but aren’t buying a ticket for the game will be admitted to the park and expected to leave after they are vaccinated.

RiverStone Health staff will offer the choice of two COVID-19 vaccines: Pfizer, approved for people age 12 and older and Johnson & Johnson, approved for people age 18 and older. The J&J vaccine requires one dose. The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses, with the second given three weeks after the first.

Those getting their first Pfizer dose Saturday at Dehler Park will be scheduled for a second dose in the ballpark on June 26.

People under age 18 will need to have their vaccination consent form signed by a parent or guardian.