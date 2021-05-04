Dehler Park one of multiple Billings locations used in Geico ads

Asked about the choice to utilize the Beartooth Pass in the motorcycle ads and what that highway means to motorcyclists, Usher spoke with conviction.

"Huge. Huge. It's one of the best rides in the country, the Beartooth Pass," she said. "People come from all over just to ride the Beartooth Pass."

Gary Roller, the general manager for the Billings Mustangs, said that for the Dehler Park shoot crews arrived early in the morning with big production trucks and worked until 6 p.m. No alterations were made to the stadium, although he said something had to have been done digitally because the outfield wall in the commercial does not display the actual ads in Dehler.

Due to the way they're constructed, Roller said taking the padding off the wall would have been more trouble than it's worth. "So they basically said no problem, we'll handle it from a computer standpoint,"

They chalked a small, real, squiggly line near the third-base line, but the rest of the lines on the field were done by computer and otherwise didn't make any alterations.

Like Usher, Roller said he has heard from people who recognized Dehler in the commercial but were a bit thrown off by the changes to the outfield wall.

"It went as close to clockwork as you can imagine," he said. "It was cool to watch from that standpoint. Basically someone else organizing an event, which is what we do and so you have an appreciation for that type of work and organization. And so from that aspect it was pretty cool to see."

