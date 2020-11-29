Delivering at a distance: Meals on Wheels takes on more stops while losing drivers

The masked drivers still have time to sit, talk and drink coffee before the cooks in the kitchen finish packaging the deliveries for the day. Blizzards have halted deliveries in the past, but the staff and drivers have always found a way to make their deliveries.

Bill Brown has dropped off food for Meals on Wheels for nearly 30 years. He started with the program in Alaska, where he retired, and kept delivering when he moved to Billings in 1992. Brown has been loading his Ford Escape with food and delivering up to five days in a week to assist with the driver shortage.

“They don't want us working too many shifts or routes, because if we drop out, that leaves a huge gap,” Brown said.

Jaime Carpenter, Billings Meals on Wheels coordinator, said she can see the fatigue in the program's drivers, both from assuming more stops and from not being able to interact with recipients.

"If this pandemic continues to take out drivers, we might have to look at changing some things. Right now though, we've got a lot of precautions in place to make sure that just the program keeps running...I myself am home for two weeks quarantining," she said.