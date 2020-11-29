Delivering at a distance: Meals on Wheels takes on more stops while losing drivers

Some coolers are easier to open than others. Mike Larson, the executive director the Adult Resource Alliance in Billings, had to make a few attempts before cracking open a blue cooler waiting for him on a patio on Cook Avenue.
The former city council member and veteran of non-profit management dropped two meals into the cooler for the day, one hot and one frozen, and made his way back to a waiting minivan. He would end the day making 15 other stops, leaving food either in coolers or on doorsteps, and often only knocking at the door to let recipients know their food had arrived.
“This is painful. You want to talk to people and socialize, but you can't,” said Larson, who spent both Monday and Tuesday making deliveries for the city’s Meals on Wheels program.
Meals on Wheels delivers more the 144,000,000 meals nationally every year, focusing on homebound seniors. More than half of all recipients in 2019 were those over the aged 75 and over, according to the latest annual report from the organization. While the organization offers a range of programs on nutrition and food assistance, the delivery of daily meals makes up the core of most of its local branches.
The Meals on Wheels program in Billings has been active for over 30 years, older than the Adult Resource Alliance itself. In March of this year, the program was delivering dozens of hot meals a day while providing daily meals at 11 of its congregate meal sites.
That was eight months and more than 58,000 cases of COVID-19 ago.
As the number of positive cases of COVID-19 has steadily risen since the first cases in March, the Meals on Wheels program has juggled an increase in the number of those requesting meals and a loss of drivers.
Although several drivers left the program in the interest of their own safety and those to whom they were delivering, a core group of veterans whose experience with the programs spans decades has stayed put since the start of the pandemic. A surge of teachers volunteering over the summer has since receded. Staff members have joined in on making deliveries, a development for the program that Larson said is unprecedented.
"It definitely helps if you're familiar with the route," said Larson during his first time on a route that took him around the Terry Park neighborhood.
Those aged 60 and up have made up about 22% of all positive cases of COVID-19 in Montana, according to the state’s tracking and mapping website, which is compiled from information from the Department of Health and Human Services. That same age group had a disproportionately higher rate of deaths related to the virus, as shown in a study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“The isolation that we all went into April and May? That’s been their lives ever since,” Larson said.
The Billings Gazette previously reported in April that the volunteer drivers and staff who bring meals to seniors in Billings underwent an overhaul in their operation. Food was left in coolers and on doorsteps, and contact was limited to a knock at the door and a wave. Visits that used to last up to an hour were now just a few minutes. This new normal has come at a cost of social interaction for both recipients and drivers.
The role of drivers, beyond delivering what for many is their only substantial meal of the day, is also as caretakers.
“Now, the only way to tell if something’s wrong is if we see food left in the cooler from the day prior,” Larson said Tuesday after dropping off another meal at a home Terry Avenue.
Since the new restrictions went into place, it’s quieter inside the Adult Resource Alliance headquarters on Avenue D. Cooks in the kitchens stay busy every morning throughout the week, but the main hall of the building sits empty. A few tables are marked as “sanitized,” and a tray has a few pitchers of water and coffee.
The masked drivers still have time to sit, talk and drink coffee before the cooks in the kitchen finish packaging the deliveries for the day. Blizzards have halted deliveries in the past, but the staff and drivers have always found a way to make their deliveries.
Bill Brown has dropped off food for Meals on Wheels for nearly 30 years. He started with the program in Alaska, where he retired, and kept delivering when he moved to Billings in 1992. Brown has been loading his Ford Escape with food and delivering up to five days in a week to assist with the driver shortage.
“They don't want us working too many shifts or routes, because if we drop out, that leaves a huge gap,” Brown said.
Jaime Carpenter, Billings Meals on Wheels coordinator, said she can see the fatigue in the program's drivers, both from assuming more stops and from not being able to interact with recipients.
"If this pandemic continues to take out drivers, we might have to look at changing some things. Right now though, we've got a lot of precautions in place to make sure that just the program keeps running...I myself am home for two weeks quarantining," she said.
Carpenter said her heart aches for those who call her office asking why they can't meet with their drivers anymore. For many, she said, it's not the food they love, but those delivering it.
Geraldine and Roger Olmstead, have been driving together for Meals on Wheels for more than 14 years. The couple has spent the COVID-19 pandemic mostly confined to their home, but leaving at least twice a week to make deliveries.
"I do a lot more puzzles these days than I used to...but with delivering, it's just nice to be able to do something for somebody and not expect anything back in return," Geraldine Olmstead said.
To volunteer for Meals on Wheels, or other programs offered by the Adult Resource Alliance, visit https://www.allianceyc.org/programs/alliance-volunteer-program/.
