The delivery of the Billings Gazette on Wednesday, Oct. 9, may be delayed in some areas due to predicted heavy snow and poor road conditions.
The Gazette will go to press early Tuesday night to give its carriers, drivers and delivery staff additional time to deliver the paper to your doorstep.
Customers are asked to be patient. In some extreme cases, authorities close roads, and Gazette carriers will be unable to deliver the paper until the next day.
As always, the most up-to-date news, sports and weather is available on billingsgazette.com, via our mobile apps, on Facebook and Twitter, or through our email newsletters. The print edition of the Gazette is available online to subscribers via our e-edition.
The forecast has been updated for the winter storm expected to hit Billings. It could leave a foot of snow accumulated on the ground by Thursday.