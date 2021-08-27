Delta blues: Regional events hit hard as COVID-19 variant spikes

“One of the things we love about doing Dreyfest is bringing people from around the region who are underground and giving them a new audience,” said Toennis. “Trying to house them and give them gas money and be a tight knit community … it became less and less logistically possible.”

Beyond impacts to the community coming together, Toennis said it’s a blow to the reunion that Dreyfest creates. Living in Oregon, he’s been remotely managing the festival with organizers in New York, Bozeman, and Billings.

“It’s something that we love to come back to Billings for — to reunite with all our friends and a family and the community we grew up with,” said Toennis. “It’s like a family reunion every year when we do Dreyfest.”

After two years of canceled events due to the spread of COVID-19, the next steps are uncertain.

“I am not sure what the future of Dreyfest looks like currently," said Toennis. "We are all in a place of putting it aside and on pause for now until we can feel good about reconvening with it, and what the state of the world looks like.”

