Delta blues: Regional events hit hard as COVID-19 variant spikes

As the country grapples with a fourth wave of COVID-19, public events are once again dropping from the calendar. From indie fests to million-dollar fundraisers, the cancellations keep rolling in.
On Tuesday, ZooMontana canceled both the Montana Renaissance Festival and Boo at the Zoo, citing the Delta variant of COVID-19 and the increased stress to local health care organizations. High Plains Book Festival followed suit, cancelling the in-person awards banquet, which brings in writers from surrounding states and Canada.
Nearly 75% of Montana's ICU beds were occupied last week, according to COVID Act Now, and Montana's COVID-19 infection rates have reached critical levels, averaging 390 cases per day as of Aug. 24, a 690% increase in daily cases since July 1.
Jeff Ewelt, ZooMontana executive director, estimated those two events would bring upwards of 13,000 people through the zoo grounds. "The risks are simply too great,” he said in a press release. “We are supporting our local health officials’ calls for (preventive) measures.”
From the rockers to the jousters, the forecast for large gatherings is grim. Julia Louis-Dreyfest, Billings Clinic Classic, and more have announced cancellations in recent weeks, a blow to an industry already pummeled by COVID-19.
Sean Lynch, who runs The Pub Station with his wife, Ann Kosempa, said the event and live music venue is beginning to see some cancellations, but Lynch is concerned that Montana will lose out on shows as artists begin to require stricter guidelines for concert attendees.
“At an artist's request, if we can’t do vaccination verification or a negative test — and there are a lot of artists who are requiring that — I am afraid that they are going to skip the state of Montana. There are certain people who are not going to play like that.”
House Bill 702, approved in April by the state legislature, prohibits Montana agencies and businesses from requiring vaccines or discriminating based on a person’s vaccination status.
Lynch, whose business began to pick back up this summer, said he’s following CDC guidelines, including the recent recommendation that fully vaccinated people wear a mask in public indoor settings, but he has seen more stringent protocols from artists based on COVID-19 precautions.
“For us, it’s on a per-artists basis,” Lynch said.
The Alberta Bair Theater is on track to host its grand opening gala featuring Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth on Sept. 18. Known for her portrayal of Glinda the Good Witch in “Wicked,” Chenoweth is an Emmy and Tony award-winning actress and singer with a slew of accolades, including a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Chenoweth was about a week into her Broadway production “For the Girls” last year when shutdowns occurred across the industry due to COVID-19. Her first live performance since then was on July 10 in Park City, Utah.
“It was exciting to be back,” Chenoweth said during an interview on “Live with Kelly and Ryan.” The audience of 4,000 people “were so happy just to be there,” she added. “The audience’s spirit … I hope I fed them, but they fed me, too.”
Jan Dietrich, ABT executive director, has her fingers crossed.
“We certainly are finding ourselves in challenging times again," said Dietrich. "At this point we are moving forward.” That, she acknowledges, is subject to change.
A Dreyfest drought
In its eighth year, Julia Louis-Dreyfest was poised to roar back this weekend after a year dormant due to COVID-19.
The alternative arts, music, comedy, poetry and craft festival, curated by Waste Division (an online publisher) and carried out by a small team of volunteers, was canceled last week due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 in Billings.
“This year, getting all the way to a week ahead and having things in place to having make that call … It was really, really tough to type those words out and publish them,” lamented Eric Toennis, one of the festival's founders and Waste Division's executive editor.
Dreyfest, known for bringing a robust community of performers from across the state into Billings, became logistically difficult to pull off. Though the event doesn’t offer payment to performers, proceeds are given to traveling bands and vendors for expenses, and everyone who attends is offered housing — even if it's a couch or backyard tent spot.
“One of the things we love about doing Dreyfest is bringing people from around the region who are underground and giving them a new audience,” said Toennis. “Trying to house them and give them gas money and be a tight knit community … it became less and less logistically possible.”
Beyond impacts to the community coming together, Toennis said it’s a blow to the reunion that Dreyfest creates. Living in Oregon, he’s been remotely managing the festival with organizers in New York, Bozeman, and Billings.
“It’s something that we love to come back to Billings for — to reunite with all our friends and a family and the community we grew up with,” said Toennis. “It’s like a family reunion every year when we do Dreyfest.”
After two years of canceled events due to the spread of COVID-19, the next steps are uncertain.
“I am not sure what the future of Dreyfest looks like currently," said Toennis. "We are all in a place of putting it aside and on pause for now until we can feel good about reconvening with it, and what the state of the world looks like.”
In Memoriam
Monday would have been Paul Howard’s 30th birthday. The musician, who died March 17, was to be honored in a concert featuring bands that he performed with, including We Three Bears and The Morning Static. Scheduled for Saturday at The Pub Station, the event has been canceled by family and band members, according to Anna Howard, Paul’s sister.
“No one wants to cause more hurt,” she said. “Hopefully, when it's safe, we can reschedule. For now, we will keep on singing his songs.”
Anna describes her brother as “a marvelous musician and good friends with other musicians who joined him on stage.” He started his first band in the family’s garage. Corbin and Joyce Howard, Paul’s parents, responded to neighbors’ complaints about noise from their son’s bands by clearing the living room and moving the rehearsal space inside.
A self-taught mandolin player, Paul first learned on his grandmother’s instrument. He sang in bands and played electric and acoustic mandolins, performing at venues around town.
His friends and bandmates put together the event as a memorial and chance to perform songs Paul wrote with his bands. Musicians have been rehearsing in the Howard’s living room, just like they did in high school, described Anna.
“Each practice was healing for my parents, myself, and the bandmates,” she said.
Cleavesfest, another event intended to honor musicians who recently died, did not take place. Planned for Aug. 21 and 22, organizers pulled the plug on the event after a lack of advanced ticket sales.
Created to honor David Cleaves, Joseph Knapp, Chris Payette, and Fuzzy Seagrave, the event was to feature more than 25 regional acts across two days in Huntley. Festival producers attributed sluggish ticket sales and the recent spike in the new Delta variant, which "is making event planning a very challenging thing to work around," as reasons for the postponement.
Michael Ludlam, owner of Smiling Dog Records and the event's primary organizer, posted updates on to the Cleavesfest Facebook page, stating the event is not canceled, but will be held at a later date.
"We need to take our time and roll this festival out at a better time when all the glitches can be worked out and the public can safely gather again," Ludlam wrote.
Lights, camera, action?
For the Montana International Film Festival, it’s full steam ahead, according to Brian Murnion, founder and executive director of the Billings-born event.
The film festival takes place Sept. 16-19 in Billings and also includes a virtual program where films can be streamed through an online portal. Events are held outdoors or in large spaces like the Petroleum Club ballroom and the 800-seat Babcock Theater. A gala fundraiser is also taking place Sept. 11 at a private residence below the Rims.
“We are relying on some common sense and a lot of social distancing to make it easier to manage,” said Murnion, who is expecting filmmakers to travel into Billings for the event.
“We will actually have several special guests, more than I was anticipating,” said Murnion. “Filmmakers have had to adjust to COVID to just keep working, so it doesn’t seem like the pandemic is scaring filmmakers away from traveling.”
For The Billings Clinic, even an outdoor street party wasn't advisable, said Amberly Pahut, director of philanthropy for Billings Clinic Foundation. In response to climbing COVID-19 numbers, the organization axed the in-person street party later this month that is part of their largest fundraiser of the year, the Billings Clinic Classic.
“As a healthcare organization, we have a front row seat as to what is happening inside the walls of the Billings Clinic,” said Pahut. “In good conscious, there was no way we could move forward as a foundation team when our responsibility is to raise funds for health care in our region.”
In its 38th year, the even has raised millions of dollars for various initiatives of Billings Clinic Foundation via a gala street party and musical event at the Alberta Bair Theater. Last year’s event was moved online due to COVID-19.
In years past, the fundraising goal was to reach or exceed $1 million for a targeted cause. This year the event has been pieced apart to try to minimize the impacts of gathering people together in large groups. The organization is still holding golf tournaments, a raffle and auction done remotely in an effort to close the $750,000 gap on their goals to fully fund a $3.5 million neonatal intensive care unit, according to Pahut.
Frank Cross, this year's community chair for the fundraiser, said the decision was made out of social responsibility. “The message we try to send as a health care organization is ‘safety first,’” said Cross. “The decision to cancel was very hard, but this is a totally different train and affecting totally different people — some vaccinated, some not.”
Editor’s note: The Gazette's Anna Paige is an organizer for Dreyfest Poetry Jam, part of the annual Julia Louis-Dreyfest.
