Denis Pitman trails challenger Mark Morse in county commissioner primary

Initial results Tuesday show incumbent Denis Pitman trailing challenger Mark Morse to become the Republican candidate for a seat on the Yellowstone County Board of Commissioners.

Morse leads with 12,712 votes over Pitman with 10,759. The two candidates were running to appear on November's general election ballot for one of the three county commissioner seats.

A primary challenge for an incumbent commissioner has punctuated just how combative life has gotten for county commissioners over the last several months.

Morse, a retired postal inspector, announced his run to oust Pitman in January, following two months of increasingly bitter fights on the commission over the question of how best to explore privatizing management at MetraPark.

Morse announced his candidacy a month after county developer Martin Connell filed a recall petition against Pitman's fellow commissioner, Don Jones, who has championed the idea of privatizing management. The recall petition ultimately failed.

Morse, in his announcement, pointed to the Metra question as one of the reasons he chose to run.

Frustrations over the process of seeking information about switching management at MetraPark have chafed the three commissioners since the summer and erupted into the public conversation in November.

Jones placed the issue on the agenda of an early November commissioners meeting, catching many in the community by surprise. Jones was seeking to go out to bid with management companies as a way to explore whether it would be a good fit for MetraPark.

Pitman supported the move and the two have been battling with Commissioner John Ostlund since. Ostlund has argued since November that the county should first seek out a third party, one with no financial stake in how Metra is managed, to evaluate the pros and cons of both public and private management of the facility before moving forward.

Ostlund was one of Morse's main supporters.

Pitman is finishing his first four-year term on the county commission. Before serving as a commissioner, Pitman was twice elected to the Billings City Council, serving eight years there.

"One thing I have learned over my time as a public servant ... is we are a good community, full of good-hearted people helping each other, and wanting to make things better than we found them," Pitman said earlier this year.

His goal, he said, is to continue pushing for the improvement of Yellowstone County.

