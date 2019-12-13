Dense fog settled over Billings Friday afternoon, causing delays for a handful of arrivals and departures at Billings International Airport.
Alaska Airlines, Cape Air, Delta Air Lines and other flights were delayed as of 5 p.m. Friday by the fog which reduced visibility to about a quarter of a mile, according to Shane Ketterling, assistant director of aviation and transit for the Billings airport.
However, the fog seemed to come out of the blue and just concentrate around the airport, he said.
“The fog is at the one place you don’t want it to be,” Ketterling said.
Meteorologist Tom Humphrey with the Billings National Weather Service said that the fog conditions were just right in Billings, with an earlier rain shower bringing enough moisture into the air, and favorable northeastern wind speeds. The fog is localized to just the Billings area, he said.
The fog will move in and out of the area throughout the night and into Saturday morning, Humphrey said, impacting visibility for pilots and causing water droplets to quickly freeze on airplane windshields and wings.
The interstate could also see some fog and slickness on the roadways, with tendencies for moisture to pool around riverbeds and other bodies of water. Chances of snow are expected in eastern Montana near Forsyth and Miles City.
Saturday and Sunday should see warmer temperatures to help dry out the fog, Humphrey said, with highs in the low-to-mid-30s. Monday and Tuesday are also forecast to be sunny with highs in the mid-30s.
Winter weather advisories are in effect in Big Horn, northeastern Yellowstone and Powder River counties, along with others in northern Montana until 8 p.m. tonight. A hazardous weather watch is in effect in Yellowstone, Stillwater, Rosebud and other southeastern Montana counties as well.
A dense fog advisory is not in effect yet, but Humphrey said that he’ll keep an eye on it.
“The setup is just right tonight, and we should expect fog for the next six to 10 hours,” Humphrey said.