The Rosebud County Sheriff's Department has arrested two suspects in a theft of a vehicle from a football game Friday night in Columbus.
The suspects crashed the car, an Audi A6, in Forsyth on Saturday afternoon and "bailed out into some woods," said Rosebud County Sheriff Allen Fulton. The two men were caught after the police spent two-plus hours looking for them, Fulton said.
The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office and the Columbus Police Department are investigating the thefts, Fulton said.
The Audi was one of two cars stolen from Friday's football game between Columbus and Three Forks, according to a Facebook post from Columbus Elementary School teach Katrin Chandler.
More than 30 cell phones, 30 sets of car keys, 17 wallets, several watches and some backpacks were also stolen, wrote Chandler, who said the items belonged to Columbus football players and coaches.
This story will be updated.