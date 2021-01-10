 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deputy fire marshal reports furnace failure caused Billings apartment fire early Sunday

Deputy fire marshal reports furnace failure caused Billings apartment fire early Sunday

{{featured_button_text}}

A furnace failure is the cause of a fire that damaged a Billings apartment building early Sunday, according to Billings Fire Department Deputy Fire Marshal Jeff McCullough.

The accidental fire was reported at about 1:51 a.m. on the 200 block of Starner Lane. 

The building was occupied but no injuries were reported in a press release issued by McCullough.

The fire caused damage to an apartment and caused heavy smoke damage throughout the building. A sprinkler system pipe damaged in the fire resulted in water damage throughout the building, according to McCullough.

The deputy fire marshal estimates the fire caused $300,000 in property and content losses. Both property and contents damaged by the fire are insured, according to McCullough.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "One Night in Miami"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News