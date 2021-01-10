Deputy fire marshal reports furnace failure caused Billings apartment fire early Sunday

A furnace failure is the cause of a fire that damaged a Billings apartment building early Sunday, according to Billings Fire Department Deputy Fire Marshal Jeff McCullough.

The accidental fire was reported at about 1:51 a.m. on the 200 block of Starner Lane.

The building was occupied but no injuries were reported in a press release issued by McCullough.

The fire caused damage to an apartment and caused heavy smoke damage throughout the building. A sprinkler system pipe damaged in the fire resulted in water damage throughout the building, according to McCullough.

The deputy fire marshal estimates the fire caused $300,000 in property and content losses. Both property and contents damaged by the fire are insured, according to McCullough.

