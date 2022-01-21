DEQ investigates black tap water at Billings mobile home park

Black and brown water pouring from taps of the homes at Meadowlark Community mobile home park has spurred an investigation by the state Department of Environmental Quality.
A DEQ official visited the park on Wednesday and sampled the water system, finding deposits of iron and the mineral manganese that caused the drinking water's discoloration, said Moira Davin, a spokeswoman with the DEQ.
Officials will return on Monday to do more testing, she said. The discolored water lasted about 48 hours; residents were startled last weekend when they turned on their faucets and discovered coffee and cola-dark water pouring out.
By Tuesday, Meadowlark's owners had brought in local plumbing and water service company Curb Box Specialists to treat and clean the water. The DEQ, after testing, said the water was safe to drink.
Utah-based Havenpark Communities, the park's owners, have said the water was always safe to drink, despite the color. Water from Meadowlark's system is tested regularly for bacteria and samples are sent monthly to the DEQ. They always come back clean, said spokesman Josh Weiss.
Still, residents are wary. Water issues have long plagued Meadowlark.
Park resident Katelyn Anton described her water last weekend closer to brown in color than black. It was shocking and not anything a person would want to drink or bathe in, she said.
For decades, Meadowlark was Blains Mobile Home Court, situated between the Yellowstone River and the Billings Regional Landfill. In 2020, Blains sold to Havenpark, which christened it Meadowlark. The park has long had its own water system, which at times experiences outages.
"It's something that's been a big problem," Anton said.
Havenpark acknowledges Meadowlark has had water issues. The water system there is roughly 60 years old and runs off a series of wells. The well water is cleaned and filtered as it moves through the system.
Iron and manganese showed up in the water last weekend when part of the filtration system broke. The part has been ordered, Weiss said. They're waiting now for it to arrive.
In the meantime, Havenpark is working to shore up its local staff at Meadowlark, another point of frustration among residents.
The park's old maintenance man quit last year and Havenpark hired his replacement last week; he starts on Monday. Earlier this week the park manager's employment ended.
Weiss said he couldn't comment on the manager's departure, but said the company is actively seeking her replacement. In the meantime, other Havenpark personnel have stepped in remotely to cover her responsibilities.
For Anton, having no one on site is frustrating.
"There's no one managing the park," she said. "It's like, (the owners) don't live here so they don't have to deal with it. It's not their problem."
Anton is frustrated with the ongoing water problems, which predate Havenpark's ownership. But more than that, Anton said she feels like the owners are simply dismissive of the concerns of park residents.
"The bigger concern is that we've been ignored up until this point," she said.
In the past, residents of the park have expressed concern that the water at Meadowlark has never been safe to drink. Because Meadowlark is on its own water system both the previous and present owners have performed annual water tests.
Anton said she's never had a lot of confidence in it. She's hopeful that with the DEQ's involvement and the media attention garnered by the dark-colored water that owners will take action to solve the problem.
"We want clean water," she said.