DEQ investigates black tap water at Billings mobile home park

Black and brown water pouring from taps of the homes at Meadowlark Community mobile home park has spurred an investigation by the state Department of Environmental Quality.

A DEQ official visited the park on Wednesday and sampled the water system, finding deposits of iron and the mineral manganese that caused the drinking water's discoloration, said Moira Davin, a spokeswoman with the DEQ.

Officials will return on Monday to do more testing, she said. The discolored water lasted about 48 hours; residents were startled last weekend when they turned on their faucets and discovered coffee and cola-dark water pouring out.

By Tuesday, Meadowlark's owners had brought in local plumbing and water service company Curb Box Specialists to treat and clean the water. The DEQ, after testing, said the water was safe to drink.

Utah-based Havenpark Communities, the park's owners, have said the water was always safe to drink, despite the color. Water from Meadowlark's system is tested regularly for bacteria and samples are sent monthly to the DEQ. They always come back clean, said spokesman Josh Weiss.

Still, residents are wary. Water issues have long plagued Meadowlark.