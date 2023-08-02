Cleanup teams have returned to areas immediately downriver from the June 24 train derailment site near Reed Point due to dropping Yellowstone River levels.

Crews have been prioritizing collecting the largest pieces of asphalt. Assessment teams have assessed 102 miles downriver while cleanup teams have reached river mile 98. As of Tuesday night, teams have collected approximately 215,000 pounds of asphalt material.

“All material collected by crews thus far has been collected by hand,” the EPA said in a statement. “Though a time-consuming, laborious process, crews will continue prioritizing and maximizing cleanup efforts while limiting impacts to the environment.

Ten rail cars, mostly tankers carrying liquid sulfur and asphalt, plunged into the Yellowstone River after a train derailed when a rail bridge collapsed. Most of the spilled sulfur diffused into the river, while much of the asphalt congealed into gooey clumps that coated riverbanks and islands.

The railroad bridge has since been replaced and rail traffic has mostly resumed after much of it was diverted to the Hi-Line for about a month during repairs.

Worker safety remains a top priority, the EPA said. “Heat is dropping slightly and crews are continuing to take precautions to avoid injuries. Crews remain on the river every day and aided in the rescue of two recreational boats over the weekend.

On Saturday, July 29, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks reopened the section of the Yellowstone River that had been closed one mile upstream to 2.5 miles downstream of the derailment. All other fishing access sites that were closed in response to the incident have been reopened.

Cleanup and assessment crews continue to look for impacted wildlife daily. Eight snakes and 11 birds died after encountering the asphalt material. One snake encountered the material and was released back into the environment for 20 total confirmed animals impacted by the material.

EPA’s river operations dashboard on the incident website has up-to-date information on the amount of collected asphalt material and assessment locations and is available online: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/719ee8d6c1d743e89b95ee946d1d4d45/page/River-Operations/

Members of the public are encouraged to continue avoiding touching the asphalt material with bare skin and reporting it to the email below. This email can also be used for any impacted landowners to start the process of filing a claim. To report observed asphalt material, submit information to: rpderailment@mtrail.com

Anyone with information about oiled wildlife are encouraged to call the Oiled Wildlife Care Network (OWCN) Response Hotline at 888-ASK-OWCN (888-275-6926).

For more information, please visit the response websites at: https://response.epa.gov/stillwatertrainderailment