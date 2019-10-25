Billings Logan International Airport, which is usually the second busiest in the state, saw its numbers eclipsed last month by Missoula's airport, a first for both.
"There's a lot of traffic traveling (through western Montana) that time of year," said Kevin Ploehn, the airport director.
Missoula saw 701,000 boardings through the end of September; Billings saw 697,000. Both were behind Bozeman's Yellowstone International Airport with 1.25 million.
A Cape Air Cessna approaches the Billings airport on Wednesday afternoon.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
Still, Billings' airport is busier this year than it's ever been — 967,000 was a record over September 2018's 664,895 — and Ploehn expects it to keep pace through the end of the year.
"We're going to set another record," he said.
By the end of the year, he anticipates Billings will hit 940,000. He also expects air traffic will slow in Missoula as the summer travel season wraps up and the weather starts to deteriorate.
"By November, December, we'll be back at number two," he said.
The horse race aspect of tracking which airport is the state's busiest has more bearing on each city's ego than it does on the service their airports provide, Ploehn said.
The important metric for Billings is whether the city provides decent air service and if that air service is meeting the needs of the community, he said.
Looking at the airport's growing numbers, Ploehn believes the airport is doing just that.
Billings' closest competitor is Bozeman's airport. According to a September study by the Billings Chamber of Commerce, 4% of Billings travelers leave town to fly out of Bozeman. From Bozeman, 2% of travelers leave town to fly out of Billings.
The two-hour road trip for a Billings resident to fly out of Bozeman is often pinned to lower airfares at Yellowstone International Airport. That may be the case for some individual flights, but the average airfare at both airports is the same, according to the chamber.
The average domestic flight out of both Billings and Bozeman costs just under $220, according to the chamber's study. That's markedly higher than the national average, where a domestic flight is just under $170.
A FedEx freight airplane approaches the Billings airport on Wednesday afternoon.
LARRY MAYER Billings Gazette
To improve service and update its look, the Billings airport launched a $55 million remodel in September that will add gates for more flights and amenities for fliers. In May, Billings expanded service by adding Frontier Airlines as one of its carriers. The low-cost airline offers three direct flights to Denver each week. In the past, Billings travelers had to drive to Bozeman to catch a direct flight to Denver at that low cost. Bozeman also has a direct flight to Denver on Frontier.
The majority of travel through the Billings airport is business related, although tourism-related travel is starting to climb with additions like Frontier. It's allowed more Billings residents to travel for recreation, Ploehn said.
Some of that is reflected in the high number of boardings the airport is seeing this year, and Ploehn anticipates that it will continue.
"I think we'll continue to chug along just fine," he said.
Retrospective: Billings Logan International Airport
Dr. Frank J. Bell
The first recorded airplane flight in Billings occurred when noted aviator Eugene Ely attempted to take off from a lot east of what is now North Park (then the fairgrounds) in 1910. Ely couldn't manage to get the plane in the air for more than a short distance due to strong crosswinds. Bob St. Henry is credited with the first true flight over town in 1911. Local dentist Dr. Frank J. Bell, pictured, learned to fly at the Curtiss Flying School in 1912. His first recorded flight was months later, on Decoration Day (Memorial Day) in 1913, in a Curtiss biplane he built himself. Bell took off from South Park, and flew west before turning around and circling the baseball field at North Park in front of a full grandstand. Bell's flight was memorialized in the J.K. Ralston painting entitled "First Flight," which hangs in the airport lobby. Bell was instrumental in choosing the location of the airport.
Billings Public Library
Dick Logan, 1915
Dick Logan was in his mid-20s when he and his wife, Marjorie, began ranching atop the Rims in 1915. Logan's father, A.C. Logan, was a former Montana schools superintendent. Logan became involved in the operations at the airport from the beginning, as the 500 acres bought by the city for the airport west directly west of his 320 acre homestead. Logan was hired as the airport manager in 1929 with a $150 monthly salary.
Montana Historical Society
Towing an airplane, 1928
After a plane was forced to make an emergency landing on his ranch during an air race at the airport in 1928, airport manager Dick Logan, on the horse at right, towed the plane back to the airport with Tony Loftus, on the left horse.
Billings Municipal Airport, ca. 1932
The Billings Municipal Airport opened in 1928. At the time, it was little more than a runway and a small administrative office, dwarfed in this photo by the first hangar, which was built between 1929 and 1932. Chartered air service, from West-Over-Air Transport, began in 1930. Regular airline services began the following year, provided by Inland Airlines.
Old Hangar No. 1, date unknown
The original hangar at the Billings Municipal Airport, ca. 1930. The hangar was completed in 1932.
Billings Municipal Airport terminal, 1930s
The first passenger depot at the airport was built in 1935 by Northwest Airlines. Northwest began airline service to Billings in 1933. The depot is shown here from the runway side. Marjorie Logan served lunches inside the airport.
Billings Municipal Airport, ca. 1940s
Billings Municipal Airport in the late 1940s. The large hangar to the left, used by Lynch Flying Service for decades, was torn down and replaced in 1992 with a new hangar east of the terminal.
Courtesy of Western Heritage Center
Hangar No. 1, 1948
Fire destroyed Hangar No. 1 at what was then the Billings Municipal Airport in February 1948.
The Billings Gazette reported flames leaping 150 feet in the air with smoke billowing more than 400 feet high. Damages were estimated at $100,000, mostly borne by two private businesses, Gillis Flying Service and Lynch Flying Service.
Courtesy of Western Heritage Center
Billings Logan Field, ca. 1958
A new airport terminal began construction in 1957 and was completed the following year. Dick Logan, who had served as airport manager for 33 years, died in during its construction. The airport was renamed in his honor, and his son-in-law, Ken Rolle, took over as airport manager.
Courtesy of Western Heritage Center
Billings Logan International Airport, 1972
A major expansion to the airport was completed in 1972, which included two concourses and accommodated larger jet aircraft. In the midst of the expansion, the airport was renamed to Billings Logan International Airport in 1971.
Gazette file photo
Billings Logan International Airport, 1972
The 1970s expansion to the airport was expected to support one million passengers annually.
Gazette file photo
Billings Logan International Airport, 1972
The 1970s expansion allowed enclosed jet ways to be installed for different airlines. A larger restaurant was added, and bright red carpet lined the walkways of the new concourses.
Gazette file photo
Passenger at Billings Logan International Airport, 1978
A passenger waits during a delay at Billings Logan International Airport in November, 1978.
LARRY MAYER/Gazette Staff
Ticket counter at Billings Logan International Airport, 1978
Passengers make holiday travel arrangements during delays at Billings Logan International Airport in November, 1978. Airlines with ticket counters at that time included Northwest Orient (Northwest Airlines), Frontier Airlines and Western Airlines.
LARRY MAYER/Gazette Staff
Passengers at Billings Logan International Airport, 1978
Passengers play Cribbage during a delay at Billings Logan International Airport in November, 1978.
LARRY MAYER/Gazette Staff
Passengers at Billings Logan International Airport, 1978
Passengers wait during a delay at Billings Logan International Airport in November, 1978.
LARRY MAYER/Gazette Staff
Air traffic control tower, 1979
Shades are drawn in the old air traffic control tower at Billings Logan International Airport in January, 1979.
Gazette file photo
Air traffic controller, 1979
An air traffic controller works at Billings Logan International Airport in 1979. Two years later, 13,000 members of the Professional Air Traffic Controllers Organization went on strike, violating the 1947 Taft-Hartley Act banning strikes by federal government unions. 1,300 air traffic controllers returned to their jobs after being ordered to do so by President Ronald Reagan. Those who refused to return were fired and barred from being rehired until the ban was lifted years later.
Gazette file photo
Airport goodbye, 1980
An airport visitor waves goodbye to a departing plane from one of the gates at Billings Logan International Airport in 1980. Security changes in the 1990s stopped family and friends who weren't passengers from approaching the airline gates.
Gazette file photo
Billings Logan International Airport baggage claim, 1980
The baggage claim area at Billings Logan International Airport in January, 1980.
Gazette file photo
Billings Logan International Airport, 1987
The sun sets behind Billings Logan International Airport in 1987.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Concourse security checkpoint, 1991
A security checkpoint X-ray machine is used near one of the airport gates on January 17, 1991, the first day of Operation Desert Storm.
LARRY MAYER/Gazette Staff
Gulf War airport security, 1991
An airport police officer speaks with a passenger outside of Billings Logan International Airport in January, 1991. The Federal Aviation Administration imposed greater security regulations at the beginning of Operation Desert Storm to lessen the possibility of retaliatory terrorist attacks. Construction on the airport parking lots can be seen in the background.
Gazette file photo
Billings Logan International Airport, 1991
A woman fills out paperwork in the baggage claim area of Billings Logan International Airport in April, 1991.
Gazette file photo
Construction on airport terminal, 1992
The Billings Logan International Airport terminal received a face lift in 1992, with stonework and more windows added to the facade. Airport parking was also reconfigured.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Air traffic control, 1993
An air traffic controller looks through binoculars while directing traffic from the old tower at Billings Logan International Airport in 1993. President Bill Clinton lifted a 12-year ban on hiring air traffic control workers who had refused to return to work during the 1981 air traffic controllers strike.
Gazette file photo
Billings Logan International Airport, 1995
Security measures at Billings Logan International Airport was made even heavier in October of 1995 following new federal regulations. The law prohibited cars from parking or remaining unattended within 75 feet of an airport terminal.
Gazette file photo
Billings Logan International Airport, 1998
The moon rises behind the tower at Billings Logan International Airport in February, 1998.
LARRY MAYER/Gazette Staff
Airport security screening checkpoint, September 11, 2001
Billings Logan International Airport baggage claim, September 11, 2001
The baggage claim area at Billings Logan International Airport is seen on September 11, 2001.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
Airport sunset, 2006
The sun sets behind Billings Logan International Airport in 2006. A new air traffic control tower, at left, was constructed that year. Operations continued in the old tower until the new tower's completion.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Old tower dismantled, 2007
The old air traffic control tower at Billings Logan International Airport is torn down in 2007.
Gazette file photo
Billings Logan International Airport,
Logan International Airport in Billings is expanding, with several projects that will begin this summer and fall.
LARRY MAYER, Gazette Staff
