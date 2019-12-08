Poor road conditions limited the motorcycle turnout to this year's Christmas Toy Run, but Roaddogs President Mark Helmbrecht said it's likely the event set a donation record for his local organization.
The toy run typically involves hundreds of riders winding through Billings from Billings Fire Department Fire Station One to the Rimrock Mall where donated toys are stacked around a Christmas tree. Some participants dress for the occasion, including Helmbrecht who wore a Santa Claus costume.
Helmbrecht said his nickname is Curley but this time of year it's more often Curley Claus.
The run is led by the Roaddogs, an Independent Riders Organization that partners with the Salvation Army for the event. The toys go to families in need.
In 2018 Helmbrecht estimated after the run that $50,000 in toys had been donated to the event. This year, Helmbrecht said afterwards that he guessed the value of the toys this Sunday was around $80,000, a number he said would be the best the group has ever done.
"It was definitely the biggest one we've had," Helmbrecht said.
The Road Dogs also raised roughly $40,000 in a benefit auction earlier in the weekend, according to Helmbrecht.
Rider turnout was down this year, to about 159 motorcycles. In past years turnout has reached around 800. Helmbrecht guessed that the lower number of riders had something to do with road conditions that resembled "an ice skating rink."
Rain and snow set the stage earlier in the morning but dropped off briefly midday. Snow and icy precipitation, along with dropping temperatures, picked up as the event was winding down at around 12:40 p.m. Some riders attempted to leave the mall amid the poor conditions. Helmbrecht said the choice was ultimately up to riders, but there were wreckers and trailers available for some uninterested in riding amid the slippery conditions.