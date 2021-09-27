Details emerge from Montana train derailment that left 3 dead, dozens injured

Landsberg said a "locomotive recorder" has given speeds between 75 and 78 mph for the Empire Builder train. Along the section of track where the derailment occurred, Landsberg said the speed limit is 79 mph.

The derailment occurred on a gradual right hand curve, "and it occurred prior to reaching the switch that is there for a siding," Landsberg said.

He reiterated information shared Sunday by BNSF that an inspection had been done on the track on Sept. 23, two days before the derailment.

According to Landsberg, BNSF conducts inspections roughly every two weeks along the section of track in question. Toward the end of the press conference Landsberg was asked about railroad ties along the track before the derailment.

"That will be one of the questions that we look at, I believe. Maintenance is going to be a very big concern for us," he said. "We don't know at this point exactly what happened, whether it was a track issue, whether it was a mechanical issue with the train. So, all of these things are open."