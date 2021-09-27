Details emerge from Montana train derailment that left 3 dead, dozens injured

More details were shared Monday about the investigation into an Amtrak Empire Builder train derailment in north-central Montana over the weekend that left three people dead and numerous others injured.
The train had originated in Chicago and was destined for the Seattle and Portland areas before it derailed at around 4 p.m. Saturday in Liberty County 3 miles east of Joplin. A total of 146 passengers and 13 crew members were on board.
The Liberty County Sheriff's Office has identified the three people who died after the train derailed.
Two of the people who died were identified as Donald Varnadoe and Marjorie Varnadoe. The husband and wife from Georgia were aged 74 and 72.
The third person who died has been identified as Zachariah Schneider, a 29-year-old from Illinois. All three were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Numerous people were injured and some were flown to Montana hospitals for treatment. At Benefis three people were placed into an Intensive Care Unit after the derailment.
Liberty County Disaster and Emergency Services Coordinator Sarah Robbin had said Sunday morning that of those who were treated at hospitals, five remained hospitalized at Benefis but that they were "stabilized."
As of early Monday afternoon Whitney Bania, a communication specialist with Benefis, said she did not have any update on the patients.
Benefis has seen an influx of COVID patients lately that pushed the hospital to operate above its normal capacity, but the hospital says the care of the five patients admitted after the derailment was not impacted by the high patient census at the hospital.
As of Sunday morning the Benefis hospital census showed it to be operating at 110% of its typical capacity.
"We have been operating at above 110% capacity (many days close to 130% range) consistently for the past few months," said Kaci Husted, the Benefis System Vice President of Business Development and Communications, in a statement. "So while we're very busy, our census (including those five patients) is consistent with what we've been experiencing for the past several weeks."
Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board had yet to reach any conclusions Monday, prompting NTSB Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg to say that at this point "We are ruling everything in."
While the investigation could take years to conclude, a preliminary report will be issued within 30 days.
"We'll probably start to get a fairly good idea of the general things of 'what' (happened)," he said during a press conference Monday in the Liberty County town of Chester. The question as to why those things happened will take longer, he added.
The NTSB's 14-person team of specialists is examining a scene which chief investigator Jim Southworth characterized as more spread out than most derailments.
"Some cars are easily 200 to 300 yards away from some other cars," Southworth said. "Traditionally a lot of trains accordion fold. This one's not like that."
Southworth estimated that the scene in its entirety encompasses about 500 yards. Monday was the first full day for the investigative team assigned to the crash. The portion of track where the derailment occurred is owned by BNSF Railway.
The NTSB has given permission to move some of the locomotives and rail cars, and Landsberg indicated that he does not think the track will be closed for a week. That section of rail line is key to some Montana grain producers. Landsberg acknowledged understanding the importance of the line as a "lifeblood."
There is "significant damage" to the track, Landsberg said. "As soon as we've documented everything we need from the track, we'll certainly turn it over to BNSF."
On Sunday, Gov. Greg Gianforte had said BNSF had pre-staged the track for when they were given the go-ahead to start working to reopen the line.
BNSF said that as of 4 p.m. Monday NTSB had released the track. BNSF estimated it will take 14 hours to make repairs and reopen for customers.
Lena Kent, the general director of public affairs for BNSF, said in a statement that on an annual basis BNSF handles more than 1.8 million shipments in Montana. "That equates to approximately 13 to 14 grain trains per day on the Hi-Line, on top of intermodal and industrial products traffic," Kent said.
As of Monday BNSF was holding approximately 50 trains in multiple states.
"BNSF's Hi-Line Subdivision through Montana is a critical part of the company's operations in the state and across its 32,500 route mile network," Kent said.
Lochiel Edwards, a farmer near Big Sandy who has decades of experience working with BNSF on its relationships with farmers, said based on the limited information he had on the incident, he believes the grain system should be able to handle the closure.
"The Midwest harvest is not running hard yet. And of course Montana had a lighter crop," Edwards said. "So from what little I know, I don't expect there to be a great impact on the grain producers of Montana or on the elevators. There may be slight delays but it isn't going to be anything of note."
Among the evidence available to investigators is footage from front-facing cameras on the Empire Builder train that derailed. Landsberg mentioned that trains do have a "black box" device, similar to those found in airplanes for the purposes of recording information about the vehicle.
Landsberg said a "locomotive recorder" has given speeds between 75 and 78 mph for the Empire Builder train. Along the section of track where the derailment occurred, Landsberg said the speed limit is 79 mph.
The derailment occurred on a gradual right hand curve, "and it occurred prior to reaching the switch that is there for a siding," Landsberg said.
He reiterated information shared Sunday by BNSF that an inspection had been done on the track on Sept. 23, two days before the derailment.
According to Landsberg, BNSF conducts inspections roughly every two weeks along the section of track in question. Toward the end of the press conference Landsberg was asked about railroad ties along the track before the derailment.
"That will be one of the questions that we look at, I believe. Maintenance is going to be a very big concern for us," he said. "We don't know at this point exactly what happened, whether it was a track issue, whether it was a mechanical issue with the train. So, all of these things are open."
The Amtrak Empire Builder train that derailed Saturday was not the only train that day to pass that portion of track. During the press conference Landsberg mentioned that 80 minutes before the derailment a BNSF freight train had been through. That train also has front-facing cameras that investigators will review.
Investigators are also looking into whether any passengers were ejected during the crash. That likely won't be known for several months. "This is something NTSB has looked at and it has occurred in prior crashes, so it's definitely going to be a point of interest," Landsberg said.
The NTSB investigative team is made up of experts with specializations in rail operations, mechanical, human performance, track, signal systems, recorders, survival factors and family assistance.
During the press conference Landsberg also lauded the work of first responders, 98% of whom he said are volunteers. He also took a moment to reflect on the death and injury caused by the derailment.
"The first thing I want to do is to offer our condolences on behalf of the entire National Transportation Safety Board to those families who lost loved ones, and to the people who are injured. We wish them the best possible recovery," Landsberg said.