Details of 'ambush-style' homicide released; Billings police arrest suspect after standoff

The 27-year-old man suspected of killing a woman Saturday on the Crow Reservation forced her car off the road before shooting her, grabbing a minor child in her vehicle and driving away.
That’s according to first-degree murder charges filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Billings.
Taylor Leigh Plainbull, 27, is accused in the death of 26-year-old Lenita Goes Ahead. He is set to make his first court appearance in the case Wednesday, after an early morning arrest Tuesday at the Rodeway Inn in Billings.
Goes Ahead was driving with a man and a minor child from Pryor to Billings on Saturday, according to a press release announcing the charges Tuesday afternoon from U.S. Attorney for Montana Kurt Alme’s office.
The office does not name victims, and no victim names were included in the filings.
Plainbull was earlier identified by law enforcement as a suspect in Goes Ahead’s death.
At that same time on Saturday, Plainbull was driving in the opposite direction in what prosecutors believe was a stolen pickup. The truck’s owner said the vehicle contained firearms, including a semiautomatic pistol, the press release stated.
Plainbull had previously been in a relationship with Goes Ahead, according to the criminal complaint. Prosecutors say that after passing Goes Ahead, Plainbull turned the pickup around and chased after her, passing in front of her before slamming on the brakes and forcing her car into the ditch.
The weather was snowy and Goes Ahead was unable to drive out of the ditch, prosecutors say. Goes Ahead locked the doors while the man in the car called 911 as Plainbull approached the car brandishing a pistol, the criminal complaint said.
The man in Goes Ahead’s car reported hearing gunshots and sustained an injury to his forehead, prosecutors say. Goes Ahead was struck by at least one bullet.
The child inside Goes Ahead’s car got out, and Plainbull grabbed the child and drove away, the complaint states. The child was later located.
Plainbull was arrested early Tuesday after a standoff with law enforcement at the hotel on North 27th street that lasted about six hours.
The standoff closed down both lanes of North 27th Street from Poly Drive to Airport Road and included a large law enforcement response.
The arrest was confirmed in a social media post that Billings Police Dept. Lt. Brandon Wooley published online shortly before 7 a.m.
The FBI also announced the arrest at about 7:26 a.m.
In his social media post, Wooley described the circumstances around the arrest as a barricaded gunman at the Rodeway Inn. He wrote that the standoff was over, there were no injuries and that North 27th Street would be reopening soon.
In a press release issued Tuesday afternoon, Wooley wrote that "despite six (6) hours of communication with BPD negotiators, Plainbull refused to cooperate and was taken into custody after the SWAT team deployed gas into the room."
Police first arrived on scene at about 12:15 a.m., and Plainbull was in custody shortly after 6 a.m., according to Wooley.
The scene was turned over to the FBI, and requests for additional information need to be made to the FBI, Wooley wrote in the press release.
On Monday the FBI announced that a federal arrest warrant had been issued for for Plainbull.
Goes Ahead was identified as the victim on Monday by Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney.
The FBI warrant noted that Plainbull was to be considered armed and dangerous.
Goes Ahead was killed Saturday in the Blue Creek area near the Arrow Creek District of the Crow Reservation. The Crow Tribal Executive Branch announced in a press release issued Saturday that an "ambush style" homicide had occurred at about 12:48 p.m. on the reservation and that the incident involved two members of a federally recognized tribe.
The executive branch, citing the Crow Tribal Police, identified Plainbull as the suspect in the killing.
The Tuesday morning standoff lasted multiple hours. SWAT personnel were present and the county's armored truck, known by its name the BEAR (ballistic engineered armored response), was also brought to the area.
At 4:23 a.m. BPD Sgt. Tina Hoeger announced in a social media post the closure of North 27th Street's northbound and southbound lanes from Poly Drive to Airport Road, with northbound traffic diverting onto Poly Drive. No additional information explaining the reason for the road closure was included in the initial announcement.
