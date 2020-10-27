Details of 'ambush-style' homicide released; Billings police arrest suspect after standoff

The 27-year-old man suspected of killing a woman Saturday on the Crow Reservation forced her car off the road before shooting her, grabbing a minor child in her vehicle and driving away.

That’s according to first-degree murder charges filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Billings.

Taylor Leigh Plainbull, 27, is accused in the death of 26-year-old Lenita Goes Ahead. He is set to make his first court appearance in the case Wednesday, after an early morning arrest Tuesday at the Rodeway Inn in Billings.

Goes Ahead was driving with a man and a minor child from Pryor to Billings on Saturday, according to a press release announcing the charges Tuesday afternoon from U.S. Attorney for Montana Kurt Alme’s office.

The office does not name victims, and no victim names were included in the filings.

Plainbull was earlier identified by law enforcement as a suspect in Goes Ahead’s death.

At that same time on Saturday, Plainbull was driving in the opposite direction in what prosecutors believe was a stolen pickup. The truck’s owner said the vehicle contained firearms, including a semiautomatic pistol, the press release stated.