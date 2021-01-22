Detectives investigating Rims shooting

Police questioned a 19-year-old man and later released him following a shooting on the Rims that sent another man to the hospital with a life-threatening injury.

The shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, near the water tower west of the Billings International Airport along Highway 3.

When officers arrived they found the 19-year-old man unconscious with a gunshot wound, BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley said in a press release issued Friday morning.

Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles, a Lee Enterprises podcast, is a collection of limited anthology style episodes exploring true stories as …

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No update on the man's condition was given Friday by police. On Thursday police described the gunshot wound as a "serious injury." The 19-year-old was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Police tape surrounded a sedan parked near the edge of the Rims, and officers spoke with several people at the scene on Thursday.

Wooley said detectives are not looking for any other parties involved in the shooting. No further information will be provided by the police, he said.

The investigation is active and on-going, he said.