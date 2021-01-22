 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Detectives investigating Rims shooting
editor's pick alert top story

Detectives investigating Rims shooting

{{featured_button_text}}

Police questioned a 19-year-old man and later released him following a shooting on the Rims that sent another man to the hospital with a life-threatening injury.

The shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, near the water tower west of the Billings International Airport along Highway 3.

When officers arrived they found the 19-year-old man unconscious with a gunshot wound, BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley said in a press release issued Friday morning.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

No update on the man's condition was given Friday by police. On Thursday police described the gunshot wound as a "serious injury." The 19-year-old was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

 Police tape surrounded a sedan parked near the edge of the Rims, and officers spoke with several people at the scene on Thursday.

Wooley said detectives are not looking for any other parties involved in the shooting. No further information will be provided by the police, he said.

The investigation is active and on-going, he said.

Officers have responded to shootings in Billings during the past week. A man was shot early Sunday morning in a parking lot on the 1600 block of Avenue D, and went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The next day, an unoccupied car parked in the West End was shot several times. No arrests have yet been made in connection to either shooting.

0
1
4
3
9

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "The Little Things"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News