Developer for Zimmerman Trail housing and retail project in west Billings goes back to the drawing board

The housing and retail project planned for a large empty parcel off of Zimmerman Trail will undergo some changes and return to Billings City Council sometime in the spring.

Developers on the project last week requested to withdraw their zone change request, which they needed in order to start work on the project. Billings City Council at its meeting Monday night unanimously approved the withdrawal.

Council had initially rejected the zone change, expressing discomfort at their November meeting with the project's size, its proximity to Zimmerman Trail, a main arterial through the city, and the potential for other large mixed-use development tied to the zone change.

The decision frustrated the developers, Highlands ZHP. The proposed zone change for the project met the 10 criteria enumerated in city code, had the support of city staff and received the recommendation of the zoning commission.

Preston Lees, one of the developers on the project, and Scott Aspenlieder with Performance Engineering, one of the planners, hope that by withdrawing their request for the zone change they'll be able to make adjustments to the proposal more in line with what the council wants.

But it feels a little like a guessing game. Developers are barred from communicating directly with council members and because their requested zone change is already in line with city code requirements, they're left to guess at what some council members may want.

"It's hard for us to adapt and apply," Aspenlieder said. "We need feedback."

To that end, council member Danny Choriki told fellow council members during the meeting that they would need to think of ways to put into code those things that caused discomfort for the benefit of future developers that would come before council.

"If we're going to ask for something more stringent, let's be specific," he said.

The parcel is an open field that sits on the west side of Zimmerman Trail north of Grand Avenue just beyond the new Town Pump station and the Children's Clinic. The land was owned by the Zimmerman family, who interviewed prospective buyers before choosing to sell to developer Highlands ZHP.

The proposed development, which includes plans for four-story buildings that have retail and commercial space on the ground floor and apartments on the upper floors, would be surrounded by courtyards and green space.

The main thrust for the development is to meet Billings' quickly growing need for more housing.

By requesting the withdrawal, Highlands ZHP will have 120 days to make changes to their proposal before coming back to the city for approval. Had council voted to reject the zone change, or had they made changes to the proposal itself, it could have taken up to a year before the developers could return with their own changes.

It's already been a road with some strange twists and turns. At their November meeting, council voted 6-5 to approve the zone change but that wasn't enough to move it forward.

City zoning code forced a two-thirds vote requirement for the zone change after 25% of residents living within 150 feet of the planned development filed a protest with the city's planning office. With Billings' 11-person council, a two-thirds vote meant eight council members needed to vote for the zone change for it to go forward.

In order for council to reconsider an issue it's voted down one of the council members who voted against the original motion has to propose to bring it back for reconsideration.

That happened in December, when council voted to bring the issue back for Monday night's meeting.