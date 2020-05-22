Developers adapt to COVID-19 curveball as they remodel Lou Taubert building in downtown Billings

Development of the former Lou Taubert building in downtown Billings is moving forward, COVID-19 be damned.
Lou Taubert Ranch Outfitters, the longtime high-end western wear store, shut down two years ago and sold the building earlier this year to the Mitchell and Tracy Partnership, which worked through Dunham Real Estate Services.
"We want to create value in downtown," said Ali Mitchell, a partner in the development.
The outbreak and resulting shutdowns due to COVID-19 have increased the degree of difficulty to do that. Still the developers are hopeful, and they've seen positive signs already as businesses have started to reopen.
"We've had a lot of activity in the last few weeks," Mitchell said, something that was a little surprising.
"Everyone's been so cooped up they want to get out," partner Amanda Tracy said.
Initially, the partnership had planned to convert to the property into three spaces that included the possibility of a restaurant and event space, complete with patio space on the sidewalk and on the roof.
But with COVID-19 and the specific crimp it's placed on the restaurant industry, Mitchell and Tracy aren't sure what kind of business now will take the spot.
In February, they had come close to making a deal with Stacked, A Montana Grill, which currently sits just down the street. Stephen Hindman, who owns Stacked with his wife Tracey, has been looking for a little larger space and felt that the development planned for the Lou Taubert building could work.
Ultimately, the two sides weren't able to strike the right deal and then shortly after, COVID-19 shut everything down, dashing the plans completely.
But even with the downturn, interest in the building has been high, and the partners are hopeful something will come together by the end of the summer. And while Mitchell and Tracy would like to see some kind of restaurant or entertainment business find the space, they understand that it may end up being more like a traditional office.
Work on the exterior of the building started this week and will continue through the summer. Crews will install a deck on the building's second floor and add an exterior door. Mitchell and Tracy would like to see a fast-casual restaurant go in on the ground floor and possibly office space on the second floor.
However it winds up, the developers are excited to have a hand in redeveloping an important corner location downtown. The building sits just under Sky Point and is across the street from the old Montana Bank building, which was just purchased by Big Sky Economic Development. A block up the street the Alberta Bair Theater is in the middle of getting a face lift.
They hope development of the Lou Taubert building will push that momentum further up Broadway and down Second Avenue North.
"If you build it, they will come," Mitchell said.
"That's the hope," Tracy added.
The Mitchell and Tracy Partnership is a business venture between David and Ali Mitchell, and Kyle and Amanda Tracy. David Mitchell is a broker with Coldwell Banker Commercial; Ali Mitchell has a background in property management and commercial real estate investment and development. Kyle Tracy is an oral surgeon at Billings Oral Surgery.
