Developers adapt to COVID-19 curveball as they remodel Lou Taubert building in downtown Billings

In February, they had come close to making a deal with Stacked, A Montana Grill, which currently sits just down the street. Stephen Hindman, who owns Stacked with his wife Tracey, has been looking for a little larger space and felt that the development planned for the Lou Taubert building could work.

Ultimately, the two sides weren't able to strike the right deal and then shortly after, COVID-19 shut everything down, dashing the plans completely.

But even with the downturn, interest in the building has been high, and the partners are hopeful something will come together by the end of the summer. And while Mitchell and Tracy would like to see some kind of restaurant or entertainment business find the space, they understand that it may end up being more like a traditional office.

Work on the exterior of the building started this week and will continue through the summer. Crews will install a deck on the building's second floor and add an exterior door. Mitchell and Tracy would like to see a fast-casual restaurant go in on the ground floor and possibly office space on the second floor.