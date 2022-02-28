Development of Elks Lodge property in midtown Billings clears first hurdle

The days are numbered for the Elks Lodge property on Lewis Avenue in midtown Billings.

Billings City Council approved a zone change request Monday night, clearing the way for the sale and development of the 8-acre property.

"This will be a great project for the community," said Elks Lodge representative Jeff Isom.

Thrive Development is the property's buyer and requested the zone change to allow the construction of townhouses and apartments and to keep the Elks Tennis Center. The sale of the Elks Lodge property was contingent on the zone change being approved; the property has been on the market for three years.

The city's zoning commission unanimously approved recommending the zone change last month; the meeting drew a crowd of roughly 60 people, 18 of whom spoke in opposition to the zone change request.

At Monday night's meeting, which drew a similar-sized crowd, the majority of comments came from supporters of the zone change and the proposed development. Specifically, they talked about the acute need for additional housing in Billings and that the parcel's current zoning was incompatible to surrounding neighborhoods.

The whole 8-acre parcel is currently zoned Corridor Mixed Use 1, which allows for a wide range of commercial and some residential development. Thrive is proposing to break up the parcel into three parts, with each zoned for a specific use.

The stretch of land along Lewis Avenue between Ninth and 10th streets west would be zoned Neighborhood Mixed Use 1, which allows for the development of townhouses and duplexes of up to four units. Right now that property is the Elks Lodge parking lot.

Behind the parking lot where the lodge now sits, and the property behind it as it stretches down 10th Street West to Yellowstone Avenue, would be zoned Neighborhood Mixed Use 3, which allows for the development of apartment complexes with five or more units and up to four stories tall.

The Tennis Center would remain zoned Corridor Mixed Use 1.

Those against the zone change expressed concern about the impact a large apartment complex would have on neighborhood parking, traffic volume and pedestrian safety.

Council members acknowledged residents' concerns and some expressed frustration that the current process to affect zone changes in the city left the council with too little data for the decision. They also debated the merits of infill development and the challenges it raises for the existing neighborhoods into which the new developments are placed.

Infill means the city isn't tasked with building out new infrastructure to meet a new development, which ultimately means less spending by the city, said council member Denise Joy.

"This is about efficiency of tax dollars," she said.

In the end, council voted 10-1 to approve the change. Council member Roy Neese was the sole dissenter, stating that he was unhappy with the process and didn't think the requested zoning was a good fit for the surrounding neighborhoods.

"I don't think this is a sensible zone change," he said.

