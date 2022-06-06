Didn't get your mail-in ballot? There's a remedy for that

Voters who never received their absentee ballots show up in the mail still have two options to vote before polls close Tuesday at 8 p.m.

In-person voting will take place at MetraPark all day Tuesday, starting at 7 a.m. Voters who didn't receive their absentee ballot can go to the Metra and cast a provisional ballot.

The other option is to visit the Yellowstone County Election Office at the county courthouse, which sits on the corner of N. 27th Street and 3rd Avenue North, and request a replacement ballot.

The elections office can print a new ballot, which voters can then fill out and cast there in the office. A visit to the elections office also allows voters to double-check their absentee voter status or register for by-mail voting for the fall if they're not listed as an absentee voter.

Bret Rutherford, elections administrator for the county, said his office has fielded a number of questions about missing absentee ballots.

"The lack of a poll election for almost four years has created a lot of confusion," he said by email on Monday.

Montana moved to all-mail elections in response to pandemic shutdowns beginning in spring of 2020. Rutherford explained that every voter got a ballot in the mail during that time until this year. As a result, some voters assumed they were signed up for absentee voting when in reality they weren't.

"Most of what we are seeing is people (who) have registered since 2018, did not select the absentee option, received ballots for all mail elections for a couple years and then wonder why they didn’t get one (this year)," he said.

A discussion last week on the Billings' Reddit page saw a handful of voters complaining about not getting their absentee ballots in the mail and the hassle of having to travel to the elections office to get it straightened out. Some believed they had been dis-enrolled from mail-in voting.

"Those folks will need to vote at their polls tomorrow (Tuesday) but can sign up for mail ballot for the fall while there," he said.

Tuesday's primary election has drawn a lot of attention from voters. On the ballot is a question of whether to overturn legalized recreational marijuana sales in Yellowstone County.

Yellowstone County commissioners voted in December to take the question back to voters, a change from their position earlier in the summer.

In August the commissioners narrowly decided to let legalized pot sales stand and not return to voters.

And then in November Billings officials went to voters to ask whether recreational marijuana storefronts should be allowed within city limits. Voters said no, rejecting storefronts by a healthy margin, 55% to 45% favoring of the ban.

