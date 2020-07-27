Disability access still lacking in Billings on 30-year anniversary of ADA

The Montana Department of Transportation is also eyeballing a similar project along Main Street that would update curbs and crosswalks from MetraPark to Wicks Lane, Bey said.

The improvements are welcome, but progress to updating infrastructure can be incredibly slow, Franks-Ongoy said.

Curb cuts, or a graded approach to sidewalks, are required on any new project, but infrastructure that predates the ADA may not be priorities for cities to update, said Emily Schuman, the deputy director of the Rocky Mountain ADA Center.

The Department of Justice has oversight over ADA compliance, but there is no real enforcement to ensure cities are updating projects. Often changes will happen only if someone levies a complaint against a city for a compliance failure, she said.

Other barriers to updating the now-30-year-old law include misconceptions of requirements or lack of resources and funding.

"Bigger towns might simply have more resources and funding to make projects happen sooner," Schuman said.

Even if sidewalks or bus stops are accessible, maintenance will often go neglected, she said.