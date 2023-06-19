RiverStone Health will work to enhance service to and employment of people with disabilities with a $25,000 grant from the National Association of City-County Health Officials. This is one of only four grants made nationwide to local health department for work this summer.

RiverStone Health will team up with Living Independently for Today and Tomorrow (LIFTT), a local nonprofit committed to empowering persons with disabilities to live freely and equally in southeastern Montana.

LIFTT will assess the RiverStone Health main campus, 123 S. 27th St., and recommend improvements in physical and program accessibility. LIFTT will work closely with the new RiverStone Health disability inclusion task group.

“By better incorporating disability perspectives into our services and enhancing our ability to support individuals living with disabilities, we will improve overall health and quality of life in our community,” said Eric Owen, RiverStone Health vice president of public health and clinical services.

RiverStone Health has collaborated with LIFTT on a variety of efforts over the years, including several community initiatives encouraging accessible community design.

About 24,000 Yellowstone County residents — 15% of the population — live with a disability. A person living with a disability is less likely to be employed compared to the general population and is nearly twice as likely to live in poverty. According to the 2023 Yellowstone County Community Health Needs Assessment, nearly 1 in 3 area residents is limited in daily activities due to a physical, mental, or emotional disability, compared to 1 in 4 nationally.