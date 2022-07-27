 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Disaster Recovery Centers in Park, Stillwater counties to close

Park City resident devastated as flooding destroys long-time resident's home

The remains of Mike Kinsey's home near Park City sit on the riverbank of the Yellowstone River on Monday, June 27. Historic flooding has left Kinsey homeless after the flood destroyed his home of 40 years.

 AMY LYNN NELSON BILLINGS GAZETTE

HELENA– The Mobile Disaster Recovery Center (MDRC) at Gardiner High School in Park County will close at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 29, and the Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) at the Absarokee Elementary School in Stillwater County will close at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 30.

Several other DRCs are still operating in designated areas to help with applications and recovery information. To find the nearest center, go online to FEMA.gov/DRC or call 800-621-3362.

Homeowners and renters in Carbon, Park, Stillwater, and Yellowstone counties can apply for FEMA assistance online at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

FEMA financial assistance may include money for temporary housing, basic home repairs or other disaster-related needs such as childcare, transportation and medical, funeral or dental expenses. All DRCs are jointly operated by FEMA and the Montana Department of Emergency Services.

Disaster survivors have until Aug. 29, 2022 to apply for FEMA assistance.

