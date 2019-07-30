Discount Tire opened its first store in Billings on Tuesday.
The Billings location is the third store the multi-state, Arizona-based business has opened in Montana, joining the Kalispell location opened in October 2015 and a Helena location opened in December 2017.
A press release from Discount Tire states that the company has plans for further expansion in Montana "over the next couple of years."
In Billings, Discount Tire is located at 2928 King Ave. W. The store is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. It is closed on Sunday.
A press release about the grand opening states that since its founding 1960 Discount Tire has offered service at more than 1,000 stores in 35 states, with stores opened in 11 new states since 2013.
In addition to selling tire and wheel products, Discount Tire offers tire and wheel consultations, tire rotation and balancing, tire inspection, flat repairs, winter tire change and tire pressure monitoring system service, according to the company website.