Dispute over raises, unfair labor practices erupts between Yellowstone County and its clerks union

Courthouse clerks are stepping up their pressure on Yellowstone County to finalize a new labor contract since their last expired in June.

The union representing the clerks also has filed an unfair labor practices complaint against the county with the state's board of personnel appeals.

"Yellowstone County employees are meeting with union representatives in Billings to conduct a strike assessment, a rare step in contract negotiations," union representative Sam Telling said in a statement. "Approximately 130 Yellowstone County Courthouse employees, represented by the Montana Federation of Public Employees (MFPE), have worked since July 1 without a contract in place."

Negotiations between the county and the union are currently underway with a state mediator.

"The county has offered significant pay increases to all of the MFPE employees and, in the words of the union, the parties are 'close' on agreement," Jeana Lervick, chief in-house deputy county attorney, said in a statement.

The dispute originated with a clerk shortage in the Yellowstone County Sheriff's office last fall. After failing to attract qualified candidates to fill the vacant positions, the county sought to advertise the openings with a higher starting salary. The higher salary was still within the union contract pay range listed for the position.

Recognizing that these newly hired clerks would make more than some recently hired clerks working at a lower rate, the sheriff's office also sought to increase the salaries of the recently hired clerks until the county and the union started contract negotiations that coming spring.

The sheriff's office needs approval from the union to adjust employee salaries. The union turned down the offer and instead proposed beginning contract negotiations early.

In its brief filed with the labor board, the county stated it couldn't begin negotiations with the clerks union earlier than the scheduled spring start because it was already in the midst of contract negotiations with another of its unions.

The county then offered to give raises to its 34 lowest paid clerks, both in the sheriff's office and in the courthouse until a new contract was negotiated. The union turned down the offer, according to the county's brief, arguing instead for an earlier start to contract negotiations.

In preparation for a county commissioners meeting in January where the raises would be discussed, the county's HR department emailed the salary information and what would be covered at the meeting to union representatives and the employees who would be eligible for the raises.

In its unfair labor practices complaint, the MFPE argued that the county is barred from offering wages higher than the low end of a negotiated contract range and thus acted inappropriately. It also argued that the email sent by HR was an attempt to interfere with union activities.

"It’s the county’s opinion that both (complaints) are inaccurate," Lervick said. "Regardless, the state will decide what the law determines on both and regardless, in my opinion, neither should have any impact whatsoever on negotiations right now."

With its complaint to the board of personnel appeals the union is seeking "a return to the status quo of posting job listings at the rates agreed to with the union." It's also asking that backpay be paid to union members who were hired at rates lower than the newly hired clerks at the sheriff's office.

Finally, the union is seeking that the county stop "direct dealing" with union members and advertising positions at rates not agreed to by the union.

"Our county employees work hard for their community and deal directly with the public every day," MFPE President Amanda Curtis said in a statement. "Their work is valued by their neighbors and community members and that should be reflected in their wages and by fairly compensating everyone — not just the new hires. We are hopeful that mediation will be successful, but if it isn’t, then those workers are prepared to stand up for themselves and their families."

The unfair labor dispute and the ongoing contract negotiations are separate issues but both have factored into the dispute between the county and the MFPE.

"It’s unfortunate that the two issues have become confused because the county’s goal is — and has been for nearly a year now — to get its employees equitably paid," Lervick said. "Right now the delay is preventing that and it's not fair to staff."