Distanced dorms: Life at MSUB during the pandemic

In March, as the scale of the COVID-19 pandemic became rapidly apparent, college students across Montana had a decision to make.

Would they decide to stay on campus even though courses had gone online-only? Or would they follow recommendations for state officials and leave dormitories if they could?

At Montana State University Billings, about 50 students decided to stay. For two of them, the experience has undeniably altered campus life — but they've remained upbeat.

“The people who are still here are very understanding about how we’re in this together,” said Courtney Albert, a Montana State University junior doing on-site nursing studies in Billings.

Albert's hometown of San Jose, California, has seen a significant COVID-19 outbreak — its county has recorded almost 100 deaths. Albert has asthma, and both of her parents are more than 60 years old.

“I found it best that I just stay here for the remainder of the semester to make sure I’m safe and they’re safe,” said Albert, who works as a resident assistant in the dorms.

She had been working in clinical settings at Billings hospitals before the pandemic.