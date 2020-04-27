Distanced dorms: Life at MSUB during the pandemic

In March, as the scale of the COVID-19 pandemic became rapidly apparent, college students across Montana had a decision to make.
Would they decide to stay on campus even though courses had gone online-only? Or would they follow recommendations for state officials and leave dormitories if they could?
At Montana State University Billings, about 50 students decided to stay. For two of them, the experience has undeniably altered campus life — but they've remained upbeat.
“The people who are still here are very understanding about how we’re in this together,” said Courtney Albert, a Montana State University junior doing on-site nursing studies in Billings.
Albert's hometown of San Jose, California, has seen a significant COVID-19 outbreak — its county has recorded almost 100 deaths. Albert has asthma, and both of her parents are more than 60 years old.
“I found it best that I just stay here for the remainder of the semester to make sure I’m safe and they’re safe,” said Albert, who works as a resident assistant in the dorms.
She had been working in clinical settings at Billings hospitals before the pandemic.
“With nursing, I have definitely lost the hands-on component of working in the hospital, but that’s definitely understandable because I didn’t want to bring anything in there and get anything and bring it back to the residence hall,” she said.
She did applaud instructors for trying to keep up personal connections during online classes, and for considering students' mental health.
The online transition wasn't much of a problem for MSUB junior Samuel Curtis. Most of the accounting major's coursework was already computer based.
While he feels like his coursework is on track, he had enjoyed the personal interaction of going to class.
“My decision to live on campus had a lot to do with the college experience. … A lot of that has been lost with COVID-19,” he said.
Curtis lives in Havre and had an internship with a Billings accounting firm that was eventually shut down. But he also had concerns about having reliable internet coverage at home.
“I don’t want to lose my connection in the middle of a final exam,” he said.
He isn't concerned about next year — all of the classes can be taken online. At the end of this semester, he plans on returning to Havre and hopefully working a summer landscaping job.
“I’m planning on coming back and living on campus (next fall),” he said. “I’m hoping things are kind of resolved by then. We’ll see.”
Both he and Albert applauded efforts made by university programs to keep students engaged from a distance — things like virtual trivia and care packages delivered to dorm rooms.
“It was a good boost for morale,” Curtis said.
Albert plans to return to California at the semester's end. As a nursing student, she's eager to contribute to the health care workforce. She knows of some nursing students who got jobs early to aid pandemic preparations, but she also needs further training in health care settings.
“I still need to learn some basic skills before I go out there,” she said. “(But) if I get to go out sooner into my career, that’d be really cool.”
