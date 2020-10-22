Divorce and old threats emerge in state auditor race

In her court declaration, she talked about her mental health struggles and the issues it created in the marriage. She added that is was exacerbated by Troy Downing's long absences while on active duty with the Air Force.

"For the sake of our children, I am happy that my ex-wife is staying functional and productive," Downing said on Thursday.

He explained that their divorce started when a bad reaction to prescription drugs and marijuana, along with her anxiety and depression, led to her calling 911 one night under the belief she had harmed their children. She hadn't.

The episode led to her being taken into custody for psychiatric evaluation, Troy Downing said. The details are confirmed by Laura Downing in her court testimony in 2005.

Four years later, in early 2009, Laura Downing sought to modify the child support payment agreement between the two, arguing that Troy Downing's income allowed him to pay more.

The court found that Troy Downing was earning $25,000 a month, an amount he had contested, and that he had failed to meet the burden of proof that his gross monthly income was less than $25,000.

He was then ordered to pay $2,894 a month in child support for his two children.