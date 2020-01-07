{{featured_button_text}}
Dog rescue

Max waits to be rescued after falling from the Rimrocks and breaking his leg at Swords Park. The Billings Fire Department used rapelling equipment to stage a dog rescue on Tuesday.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

A dog that was rescued after it fell off the Rimrocks Tuesday afternoon has died, according to the Billings Fire Department.

Battalion Chief Ed Regele said Tuesday night that a black lab named Max sustained internal injuries from the fall and was given chest compressions as Billings Animal Control took the dog to a local emergency vet clinic. The dog died shortly afterwards, he said.

Crews were working with the owner Tuesday afternoon to calm the dog enough so that it could be safely pulled back up with a harnessed firefighter. The dog’s owner, who declined to comment, was on the top of the Rims calling to it.

At first, Regele believed that the dog had a broken leg, but its condition worsened as the dog kept moving east on the ledge. It took about 45 minutes for firefighters to rescue it.

Regele believed the dog had been off leash, walking with its owner along the edge of the Rims at Swords Park, when it fell roughly 25 feet.

Regele estimated that each year, the department responds to “ballpark a dozen” calls for reports of people falling off the Rims, but that Rims rescues for pets are significantly less common.

