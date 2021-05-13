Dogs seized from Big Horn County man accused of animal cruelty

Thursday morning a post to the Freckles and Tomcat Rescue Facebook page put out a call for donations of emergency supplies needed that day. At the time the nonprofit was requesting metal water and food dishes "for a large number of incoming dogs." The rescue also requested "a bunch" of $2.50 Walmart blankets. More than 10 people responded to the post with offers to help.

Chris Winterrowd with Help Every Pet of Hardin said that it can be tough for shelter facilities to take on a large number of animals, but that rescue organizations typically have a network of people who will help take care of or foster animals and in some instances ensure they are up to date on shots and other treatments.

"A lot of times when it's a situation like this you'll find that people will pretty much step forward," Winterrowd said.

After taking the horses in last weekend, Help Every Pet of Hardin also took to social media to ask for help supplying the horses with halters, lead ropes, feed buckets, brushes and hoof picks.

Ortegal is charged with two counts of cruelty to animals. One of those charges is a misdemeanor first offense, while the other is a felony second offense. Felony cruelty to animals is punishable by a prison sentence of no more than two years and/or a fine of up to $2,500. Misdemeanor cruelty to animals in Montana is punishable by a prison term of no more than a year and/or a fine of up to $1,000.

