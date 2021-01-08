Don Luis Restaurant owner to continue husband's legacy after Food Network revamp

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Salazar was known for jotting down recipes on paper without any specific measurements, so Irvine created a menu with fewer dishes using recipes that the restaurant chefs could follow.

Some dishes that were originally on the menu were brought back later by popular demand, like the Spanish steak, enchiladas and others. The size of the menu was reduced from a whopping 90 items to about 30, Guerrero-Salazar said in an interview with The Billings Gazette.

During the watch party, the group Thursday night erupted with laughter as they watched coworkers on the screen. Guerrero-Salazar joked with friends and family and smiled and shrank in embarrassment as she reacted to different segments of the episode.

After the show packed up and left, Guerrero-Salazar was happy with the experience.

She admits it took about five months for her to commit to the project, and after the dining room shut down as COVID-19 cases rose in the state in early 2020, she felt like she had nothing to lose.

A few of Guerrero-Salazar's 10 employees rely on the restaurant as their only source of income.

"There's people who depend on me," she said.