Don Luis Restaurant owner to continue husband's legacy after Food Network revamp

Don Luis Restaurant owner Carmen Guerrero-Salazar is grateful the Food Network TV show “Restaurant: Impossible” helped improve her business in September.
But it was an emotional experience.
Guerrero-Salazar sat at a table in the restaurant's dining room with tears in her eyes as she watched the episode featuring her restaurant Thursday night. Chef and host of the show, Robert Irvine, narrated the struggles of the restaurant and Guerrero-Salazar’s late husband of 22 years, Luis Salazar. Friends and family also joined to watch the premiere.
She and her husband opened the restaurant in 2002 at 15th N. 26th St., where he cooked authentic Mexican dishes and Guerrero-Salazar worked with customers. He died of a heart attack in 2017, and since then the restaurant has taken a hit. In the episode, Guerrero-Salazar was more than $400,000 in debt and was behind on mortgage payments.
"Restaurant: Impossible" helps failing businesses with remodels and menu and customer service improvements in only two days with $10,000. The show is airing its 17th season on Food Network.
While grieving Salazar’s death, Guerrero-Salazar clung onto her husband’s legacy through the restaurant’s food and décor. The death also took a toll on her relationship with her daughter and employee, Raquel Salazar.
Her husband made the business his own, and Guerrero-Salazar planned on keeping it the way he left it.
“He loved the restaurant, that’s why I haven’t changed anything,” Guerrero-Salazar said in the episode.
Guerrero-Salazar started cooking after her husband died, and Irvine encouraged her to get out of the kitchen and make changes to the business that would keep it open.
After some resistance, she accepted the recommendations Irvine made, and the restaurant and TV show staff remodeled the dining room and Irvine revamped the menu.
Staff threw out torn and taped-up booth cushions, and replaced a dark mural on the wall with hand-painted blue, yellow and pink flowers. New seating, light fixtures and ceiling panels were added, along with a framed photo of Salazar that completed the remodel.
Restaurant designers incorporated some personal touches to the interior décor, adding softer colors and painted butterflies to the red lettering of a “Viva Mexico” sign. Guerrero-Salazar believes her husband visits her home in the form of a butterfly every summer.
“After Luis passed away, he comes every year and he lets me get real close to him, I even touch him,” Guerrero-Salazar told Irvine. “I pet him, because I feel like somehow it’s a sign and he’s like, ‘hey, I’m here.’”
Salazar was known for jotting down recipes on paper without any specific measurements, so Irvine created a menu with fewer dishes using recipes that the restaurant chefs could follow.
Some dishes that were originally on the menu were brought back later by popular demand, like the Spanish steak, enchiladas and others. The size of the menu was reduced from a whopping 90 items to about 30, Guerrero-Salazar said in an interview with The Billings Gazette.
During the watch party, the group Thursday night erupted with laughter as they watched coworkers on the screen. Guerrero-Salazar joked with friends and family and smiled and shrank in embarrassment as she reacted to different segments of the episode.
After the show packed up and left, Guerrero-Salazar was happy with the experience.
She admits it took about five months for her to commit to the project, and after the dining room shut down as COVID-19 cases rose in the state in early 2020, she felt like she had nothing to lose.
A few of Guerrero-Salazar's 10 employees rely on the restaurant as their only source of income.
"There's people who depend on me," she said.
She felt the pressure cooking for Irvine who criticized her dishes and the frustrations of letting other cooks take leadership in the kitchen. She watched as coworkers described the state of the restaurant and Guerrero-Salazar’s continued grief.
Three months after the show’s visit, Guerrero-Salazar said her business is improving financially, and that she is doing better emotionally.
“I have to fix me," she said. "I can't bring my man back."
Salazar was born in 1954 in San Martin De Bolaños in Jalisco, Mexico. At 15, he came to the United States by himself and worked in California fields until he moved to Arizona. There, he learned of his passion for cooking and fulfilled his dream after opening Don Luis Restaurant, according to his obituary.
The word "Don" or "Doña" placed before a name is a courtesy title used to show respect, Guerrero-Salazar said.
But Salazar's legacy will live on, Guerrero-Salazar said, and she's confident that 2021 will be good for business.
"I think we're all understanding the world we live in and I believe that this year will be better," she said.