Donation to BPD to fund body cams for officers

A $50,000 donation from Phillips 66 will help fund a Billings Police program that outfits officers with body cameras.

The police department currently uses body cameras in a limited capacity; specialized units like street crimes, K-9 and school resource officers have the cameras. The police department eventually plans to outfit all its officers with body cameras.

The donation from Phillips 66 will help the department purchase more of cameras and other hardware it needs.

Billings Police Chief Rich St. John thanked Phillips 66 for the donation and helped explain to the Billings City Council how the program would work.

Council member Roy Neese asked St. John specifically if the department even wanted the body cameras or to implement the program.

"We are not opposed to it in any way shape or form," St. John said. "There's nothing wrong with body cameras."

The cameras help with accountability and transparency, two issues that are immensely important for police departments, St. John said.