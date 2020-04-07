Donations of protective gear trickling into Billings collection center

Donations of personal protective equipment and cleaning products have been piling up at a center set up by Yellowstone County officials in the Sandstone Building at MetraPark in Billings.
Disinfectant wipes, disposable gloves and other PPE items had already been collected at the center by Tuesday afternoon. The donation center was set up Friday by officials with the county’s United Health Command to help confront the shortage of personal protective equipment caused by the rapid spread of COVID-19.
“We are all facing challenges with the current limited global supply of PPE,” UHC officials said in response to several Billings Gazette questions, adding that medical professionals and first responders are prioritized in the need for PPE.
“While we have received some limited supplies through the state via the national strategic stockpile, we are providing PPE as needed and required to all staff,” UHC said. “We have implemented reuse guidelines and cleaning protocols where appropriate to conserve PPE as much as possible.”
The UHC, which includes leaders from St. Vincent Healthcare, Billings Clinic, RiverStone, and local government officials, continues to monitor existing supplies and source all available avenues for replenishment.
The center is being staffed by the local United Way, and donations are being taken by appointment.
"The donations have tended to be things people already have, because some you can't buy at stores right now," said Pam Sanderson, the United Way's volunteer center director.
To donate to the PPE collection center, call 406-208-8154. The center is especially seeking N95 respirators, surgical masks, hand sanitizer, tyvek overalls and hoods, face shields, thermometers, goggles, isolation gowns and disinfectant wipes.
On Monday, the UHC’s director John Felton told the Billings City Council that while “normal is still a little ways away,” precautions such as social distancing, isolation and quarantine seem to be slowing the virus' progress.
In late March, two county health care workers self-isolated after testing positive for COVID-19. Since then, a third county health worker has tested positive. UHC officials said they are unaware of anyone contracting the virus from the three health workers. Two jailers at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility have also tested positive, and the UHC said it is unaware of any inmates infected.
Plans are forming to respond if the state’s largest jail sees an outbreak of COVID-19.
Other detention facilities in the county, including the Montana Women’s Prison and the Youth Services Center have no known cases, UHC said in its statement.
The UHC is also unaware of any positive cases being reported from residential treatment or rehabilitative programs in the county. Homeless shelters or crisis centers have also reported no positive cases to UHC.
There has been one worker at an assisted living facility in the county who tested positive, although that person “had no contact with anyone at the facility,” UHC said.
On Friday, the UHC announced the organization of an isolation and quarantine site at the MetraPark Pavilion. The site is being used specifically for those who are homeless or experiencing domestic violence and have no other accommodation, and is not an “overflow shelter,” Felton said.
Other temporary sites for similar purposes could be set up if needed, although sites such as empty college dorms or hospitals haven’t been ruled in or out.
“In our emergency plans, there has always been consideration of alternate sites for temporary housing,” UHC said.
An isolation unit and quarantine site is being set up at the MetraPark Pavilion, according to Yellowstone County's United Health Command.
