Donations of protective gear trickling into Billings collection center

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Donations of personal protective equipment and cleaning products have been piling up at a center set up by Yellowstone County officials in the Sandstone Building at MetraPark in Billings.

Disinfectant wipes, disposable gloves and other PPE items had already been collected at the center by Tuesday afternoon. The donation center was set up Friday by officials with the county’s United Health Command to help confront the shortage of personal protective equipment caused by the rapid spread of COVID-19.

“We are all facing challenges with the current limited global supply of PPE,” UHC officials said in response to several Billings Gazette questions, adding that medical professionals and first responders are prioritized in the need for PPE.

“While we have received some limited supplies through the state via the national strategic stockpile, we are providing PPE as needed and required to all staff,” UHC said. “We have implemented reuse guidelines and cleaning protocols where appropriate to conserve PPE as much as possible.”

The UHC, which includes leaders from St. Vincent Healthcare, Billings Clinic, RiverStone, and local government officials, continues to monitor existing supplies and source all available avenues for replenishment.