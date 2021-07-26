Donations to Billings trails and police highlight community giving

Billings is another $85,000 closer to completing the Skyline Trail along Airport Road after Billings TrailNet presented City Council with a donation Monday night.

The TrailNet donation was raised by its members and the community and will match a portion of a federal grant awarded to the city last fall. The $11.6 million federal BUILD Grant includes a component that requires some matching funds from Billings.

"We're pleased and honored to give," Kristi Drake, TrailNet's executive director, told the council.

The 3.5 mile Skyline Trail will connect Zimmerman Park to Swords Park with a paved pathway for walking, running, and riding along Highway 3. Last summer, the city was able to finish 750 feet of the trail through a TrailNet donation of $60,000, which was given to the nonprofit by retired firefighter and cyclist Richard Charbonneau.

In all, TrailNet has donated $400,000 to Skyline, Drake said.