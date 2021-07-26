Donations to Billings trails and police highlight community giving

Billings is another $85,000 closer to completing the Skyline Trail along Airport Road after Billings TrailNet presented City Council with a donation Monday night.
The TrailNet donation was raised by its members and the community and will match a portion of a federal grant awarded to the city last fall. The $11.6 million federal BUILD Grant includes a component that requires some matching funds from Billings.
"We're pleased and honored to give," Kristi Drake, TrailNet's executive director, told the council.
The 3.5 mile Skyline Trail will connect Zimmerman Park to Swords Park with a paved pathway for walking, running, and riding along Highway 3. Last summer, the city was able to finish 750 feet of the trail through a TrailNet donation of $60,000, which was given to the nonprofit by retired firefighter and cyclist Richard Charbonneau.
In all, TrailNet has donated $400,000 to Skyline, Drake said.
The bulk of the money to finish the trail comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation funding mechanism known as the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development or BUILD Grant. Along with Skyline Trail, the BUILD Grant is also funding completion of the Inner Belt Loop.
The Inner Belt Loop is a new road that will connect the Heights to Billings' West End and bring Wicks Lane overland to the Zimmerman Trail-Highway 3 intersection.
The goal of the Inner Belt Loop is to boost commercial and residential development in the Heights and reduce traffic along Main Street, particularly where it bottlenecks at MetraPark and Airport Road. It will also improve access to and from the area for public safety and emergency vehicles.
Also at the meeting, the council recognized a group of seven Billings businesses that donated $24,500 to the Billings Police Department. An additional $2,000 was given by the Anne and Bill Cole Fund; Bill Cole is Billings' mayor.
Police Chief Rich St. John thanked the businesses for their support and said he planned to use some of the donated funding to purchased drones and equipment for the department's FAA-certified drone program.