Hundreds of students will receive new backpacks filled with school supplies to give them an educational boost as they start their 2019 school year, thanks to the generosity of donors and EBMS volunteers.
In a press release, CEO James Vertino said he and the EBMS team were “excited to kick off this endeavor this summer and thrilled to be able to donate supply-filled backpacks along with boxes of classroom supplies for teachers in our Billings community.”
School supplies were collected at the EBMS corporate office on the West End and the office of Kinetic Marketing & Creative downtown. EBMS partners with Kinetic for its national marketing and communication efforts. Entre Technology Services of Billings and Healthx of Indianapolis are vendors of EBMS and also participated in the initiative.
Using internal communications and social media, organizers issued the call for donations, which resulted in the EBMS team’s collection of 426 bags.
Billings Public Schools received 226 backpacks plus extra classroom supplies.
Montana districts represented by the Joint Powers Trust received 200 backpacks. JPT is a group health benefit trust, founded in 1988 by counties in Montana that sought stability for health benefit coverage for public service employees and their dependents.
EBMS LLC is a third-party administrator for self-funded benefit plans based in Billings. EBMS works with approximately 65 school districts across the country providing medical care to 42,374 school district employees and their families.
For more information, go to ebms.com.