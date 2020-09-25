Don't ignore early warning signs of dementia, Billings doctor says

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bonnie Erickson was diagnosed with vascular dementia and white matter disease at 57. She thought it was a death sentence.

When the diagnosis came in 2017 after a series of mini-strokes, Erickson began googling everything about a disease she knew hardly anything about.

One post said she may have only five years left to live. She spiraled into a depression.

Three years later and Erickson is living well. She’s made a host of friends from support peer groups and works with the Alzheimer’s Association to help educate and support people diagnosed with dementia.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, and while most people diagnosed are 65 and older, Alzheimer’s can be seen in people as young as 35.

Alzheimer's disease effects an estimated 5.8 million people in the U.S. who are 65 and older. With the baby boomer generation aging, the number of people aged 65 and older with Alzheimer’s may grow to 13.8 million by 2050, according to a 2020 report by the Alzheimer’s Association.

There is no known cure for dementia.

Dementia affects everyone differently, said Dr. Lisa Malody, Erickson’s physician. Malody is an internal medicine doctor at St. Vincent Healthcare.