Doolittle Raider's son to lecture in Columbus Thursday

Jeff Thatcher, the son of Doolittle Raider Staff Sgt. David Thatcher, will give a presentation about the Raiders May 12 at 7 p.m. at Columbus High School.

David Thatcher was a native of Columbus and served as the engineering gunner on Crew #7, the “Ruptured Duck.”

Jeff Thatcher has written numerous articles about the Doolittle Raid and his father that have been published in various newspapers and periodicals in the U.S.

In September 2015, Jeff Thatcher traveled to China and retraced the steps of his father’s crew after their plane crash-landed the night of April 18, 1942 off Nantien Island following the Doolittle Raid. In October 2018, he returned to China and led a group of Raider children, grandchildren, and friends on a tour of various Raider sites.

Jeff Thatcher is a native Montanan from Missoula and longtime resident of Little Rock, Arkansas. He is a president of the Children of the Doolittle Raiders, Inc., a non-profit organization that works to keep the legacy of the Doolittle Raiders alive.

Columbus High School is at 433 N. 3rd St.

David Thatcher, who died in 2016, a month short of his 95th birthday, was the penultimate survivor of 80 “Doolittle Raiders,” who, under the leadership of Col. James “Jimmy” Doolittle took the wind out of Japan’s sails in April 1942, four months after the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor. The last Raider standing, Richard Cole of Comfort, Texas, died in April, 2019, at age 103.

A VA clinic in Missoula is named for David Thatcher. The Missoula clinic is the first thing of permanence to be named for Thatcher, whose interment at Sunset Memorial Garden in Missoula on June 27, 2016, was worthy of flyovers by a B-1 bomber from Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota and a B-25 from Seattle. The latter was of the same vintage as the “Ruptured Duck” on which Thatcher flew during the famed bombing raid over Tokyo.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0