Dos Machos to close in Billings

After 40 years in Billings, the Mexican food restaurant Dos Machos will be closing.
LeRoy Summers, one of the three owners of the restaurant, confirmed Wednesday morning that Dos Machos will close on March 31. Old age and the thought of retirement were motives in the decision, Summers said.
Summers said he was 40 years old when the restaurant opened up near the Rimrock Mall in 1979. Now, he and one of the other owners, Syl Scheide, are 80.
"We think it might be time to retire one of these days," he said.
Employees at Dos Machos were told a little over a week ago about the plans to close and the restaurant owners hoped to give them enough advance notice to make plans, Summers said. His daughter, the general manager at the restaurant, made the announcement.
The longest serving employee at Dos Machos has worked there for 36 years, Summers said.
"They are like family," he said. "It was emotional."
Summers said repeatedly he was grateful for his employees over the years and also for the support locals have shown for Dos Machos.
"I'd like to thank the people of Billings for 40 years. It's been a good 40 years," Summers said by phone Wednesday morning. "I only regret I can't stay in it for another 40 years. Age catches up with you."
The restaurant originally opened with three majority owners, Summers, Roger Bell, and John Odegaard. Louie Carrancho also had a minority stake in the partnership, Summers said. The current restaurant owners are Summers, Bell and Scheide.
Summers said that he and Scheide own the building and land and intend to sell it. Decisions haven't been made yet about the restaurant's liquor license or the sale of other equipment, he said.
Summers said he is still working part time as an associate for the accounting firm Summers McNea Certified Public Accountants.
News of the closure began to circulate widely across social media Tuesday night after a Facebook post was published on the Dos Machos page announcing the closure.
"It was a difficult decision for all," the post says. "We appreciate all of our customers. The friendships we have developed mean more to us than we could ever express."
The Facebook post concludes by announcing that March 31 will be the restaurant's last day.
Over the years some of the menu items have changed and the restaurant has become more upscale than it used to be, according to Summers.
"Probably our No. 1 seller is the chimichanga, and it's been our No. 1 seller for most of those 40 years," Summers said.
One thing hasn't changed over the years.
"We still have the same recipe for our margaritas that we had when we started," he said.
Dos Machos opened the same year The Athenian and Emily's restaurant on Second Avenue North opened. The Gazette noted at the time that its highly decorative interior was a draw for customers and that it was operating on a liquor license from The Mint.
In 2000 the restaurant announced it was moving to the 900 block of S. 24th Street West after its 20-year lease expired. Summers said they stayed on for a couple years after the lease expired but decided to move on due to increasing rent prices.
"It just amazes me the number of people we see now that say 'I worked for you back 20 years ago, 30 years ago,'" Summers said. "And a lot of them, most of them, still have fond memories of the place."
In November Dos Machos celebrated its 40th birthday with deals on 79 cent tacos and $4 margaritas.
Summers started laughing after saying he still remembers Nov. 12, 1979, the first day Dos Machos was open for business.
The restaurant hadn't advertised before opening, Summers recalled. "We just opened the doors. When we opened the doors there had to be 50, 60 people standing in front waiting for us to unlock the doors."
They were open for about 15 minutes before the restaurant was full.
"It was a disaster," he said. "It was chaos the first few days, but you learn in a hurry when you have to."