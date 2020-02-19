Dos Machos to close in Billings

After 40 years in Billings, the Mexican food restaurant Dos Machos will be closing.

LeRoy Summers, one of the three owners of the restaurant, confirmed Wednesday morning that Dos Machos will close on March 31. Old age and the thought of retirement were motives in the decision, Summers said.

Summers said he was 40 years old when the restaurant opened up near the Rimrock Mall in 1979. Now, he and one of the other owners, Syl Scheide, are 80.

"We think it might be time to retire one of these days," he said.

Employees at Dos Machos were told a little over a week ago about the plans to close and the restaurant owners hoped to give them enough advance notice to make plans, Summers said. His daughter, the general manager at the restaurant, made the announcement.

The longest serving employee at Dos Machos has worked there for 36 years, Summers said.

"They are like family," he said. "It was emotional."

Summers said repeatedly he was grateful for his employees over the years and also for the support locals have shown for Dos Machos.