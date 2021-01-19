Doses go quickly as county enters latest vaccination phase

Dozens more Yellowstone County residents received their first of two doses of the COVID-19 vaccination Tuesday.
On the same day as Montana entered into the next phase of its vaccination plan, hospitals within its most populous county are answering thousands of calls a day, inquiries into making an appointment for a dose of the vaccine. Answering those calls is just one issue for health officials as they work one week at a time toward receiving, scheduling and eventually injecting vaccine doses as they arrive.
“It’s hard to look past the issue of supply and demand that we face with the vaccine. That’s the source of all of the anxieties that the public has as we try to meet that massive demand … The vaccine is on a steady supply chain, and we will get to everyone. It’s just going to take a while,” said Billings Clinic’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Toni Green-Cheatwood.
The problem of supply and demand of the two available COVID-19 vaccines is one that health officials around the country are currently facing. The Associated Press reported last week that miscommunication between federal and state authorities regarding how many doses will arrive, and when and where, has exacerbated an already dire situation. On Tuesday, the United States surpassed 400,000 deaths related to the respiratory virus.
Despite some dysfunction in the nationwide vaccine rollout, over 31 million doses have been distributed since mid-December. A total of 57,221 of those doses have made it to Montana, according to the latest figures from the state’s Department of Health and Human Services. Just over 9,400 Montana residents are completely immunized, receiving two shots required by both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
On his second day in office, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced changes to the state’s vaccination plan. The most recent phase, 1B, has doses allocated to those aged 70 and older, the state’s Indigenous people and those aged 16 to 69 with high-risk medical conditions like cancer, Down Syndrome and heart disease.
At the start of this week, the Billings Gazette previously reported that the county received about 2,100 first doses of the vaccine. For those allotted by the state to the Billings Clinic, all available vaccines have been scheduled for those residents who qualify. Those appointments came amid more than 3,000 calls to the clinic in the past two days. In preparation for the estimated 45,000 to 50,000 people in Yellowstone County who fall into Phase 1B, the clinic expanded its call center by more than 30 people.
An estimated 6,000 Yellowstone County residents have received their first dose, according to the county's Unified Health Command.
Dr. Green-Cheatwood said the Billings Clinic has hosted more than 20 COVID-19 vaccination clinics. In the interest of social distancing, all appointments need to be made either over the phone. Vice President of Operations Sarah Brown said patients with the Billings Clinic can also schedule times to receive their first shot online through their patient portal.
The Montana DPHHS accepts requests for vaccines on a weekly basis from county health officials, according to Brown. Those requests are typically answered by Saturday, although the amount requested is not typically what the county receives. Health officials with the Billings Clinic do not yet know how many doses will be arriving next week, but residents can contact the hospital Monday at 8 a.m. to try and schedule an appointment.
While the staff and volunteers with the Billings Clinic have the ability to inoculate up to 100 people every hour during vaccine clinics, should supplies allow, Tuesday ended with a little over 70 people receiving a dose.
One of those people was a 16-year-old girl with a rare disease that impacts both her mental and physical capabilities. Marissa Helmig received her first shot of the Pfizer vaccine, recommended for those under 18.
Marissa’s mother, Karin Helmig, said physicians with the Billings Clinic’s Pediatric Complex Care program made Marissa’s appointment for her vaccine last week. Marissa’s two siblings suffer from the same illness, and will also be prioritized for a dose of the vaccine, once enough are available.
“We haven’t heard anything about when more vaccines will arrive … But when they get the chance, people should do what’s right and consider getting one. By getting a vaccine, you’re protecting my kids,” she said.