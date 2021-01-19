Doses go quickly as county enters latest vaccination phase

Dozens more Yellowstone County residents received their first of two doses of the COVID-19 vaccination Tuesday.

On the same day as Montana entered into the next phase of its vaccination plan, hospitals within its most populous county are answering thousands of calls a day, inquiries into making an appointment for a dose of the vaccine. Answering those calls is just one issue for health officials as they work one week at a time toward receiving, scheduling and eventually injecting vaccine doses as they arrive.

“It’s hard to look past the issue of supply and demand that we face with the vaccine. That’s the source of all of the anxieties that the public has as we try to meet that massive demand … The vaccine is on a steady supply chain, and we will get to everyone. It’s just going to take a while,” said Billings Clinic’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Toni Green-Cheatwood.

The problem of supply and demand of the two available COVID-19 vaccines is one that health officials around the country are currently facing. The Associated Press reported last week that miscommunication between federal and state authorities regarding how many doses will arrive, and when and where, has exacerbated an already dire situation. On Tuesday, the United States surpassed 400,000 deaths related to the respiratory virus.