U.S. Bank

A sign on the U.S. Bank building in downtown Billings informs customers that the building is closed because of an emergency Thursday, August 8, 2019.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

Police were called to the U.S. Bank building in downtown Billings Thursday morning for a report of threats made to a business on the building's fifth floor.

Police were dispatched around 9 a.m., according to Captain Neil Lawrence with the Billings Police Department.

Lawrence said there is no longer a threat to the public.

Lawrence confirmed the threats were directed at Wipfli, a tax, audit and consulting firm with offices on the building's fifth floor. 

A spokeswoman for the company said their Billings office “received what appeared to be a credible threat of violence by unknown person(s). We promptly informed the authorities and are fully cooperating as they investigate,” said spokeswoman Anu Vatsa, in a written statement.

The company’s Billings employees were told to work from home until further notice.

The incident remained under investigation and no arrests had been made as of 3:30 p.m., Lawrence said.

