Police were called to the U.S. Bank building in downtown Billings Thursday morning for a report of threats made to a business on the building's fifth floor.
Police were dispatched around 9 a.m., according to Captain Neil Lawrence with the Billings Police Department.
Lawrence said there is no longer a threat to the public.
Lawrence confirmed the threats were directed at Wipfli, a tax, audit and consulting firm with offices on the building's fifth floor.
A spokeswoman for the company said their Billings office “received what appeared to be a credible threat of violence by unknown person(s). We promptly informed the authorities and are fully cooperating as they investigate,” said spokeswoman Anu Vatsa, in a written statement.
The company’s Billings employees were told to work from home until further notice.
The incident remained under investigation and no arrests had been made as of 3:30 p.m., Lawrence said.