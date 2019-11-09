All across downtown Billings empty storefronts sit next to mostly bustling businesses, and advocates for a healthy downtown say it's vital to fill those vacancies.
Lou Taubert Ranch Outfitters sat at the corner of North Broadway and Second Avenue North for two decades, but closed last year and has sat vacant since.
A block away at North 29th Street and Second Avenue North, the now-defunct Coffee Tavern with walls of glass windows on one corner sits empty and faces an old vacant furniture store on the other corner.
Billings does better when downtown is active and vibrant, said Penny Ronning, a member of the Billings City Council and someone who has actively pushed for more development downtown.
Downtown growth is vital to the city's economic strength, she said. Because of downtown's density — office buildings with multiple floors and a concentrated, career-based workforce — it produces an inordinate chunk of city's tax revenue.
In short, she said, a full and vibrant downtown means more tax revenue and in turn more services for the city.
Right now, she said, "we're not growing healthy; we're not growing smart."
The issue is complex, said Bill Honaker, who owns Walkers Grill downtown and has long invested in downtown properties. He points to the gap between the cost to develop a project and the rent that can then be charged once the tenant moves in.
"The bottom line is rents in downtown, whether commercial or residential, simply do not justify the cost to build the projects," he said.
Downtown Billings is part of a tax increment financing district, an area set aside to collect taxes that are then granted to fund private urban renewal projects in those districts. The hope is that the renewal projects will lift property values in the district, thus generating more growth and more taxes to renew the TIF fund.
Honaker said it's hard to overstate how important the TIF district is to downtown development, but noted that tweaks to some of the ways these projects are paid off could further spur economic development.
Building new and having a unified vision for downtown make sense to Ronning. Downtown needs a way to build out and inject vitality to the downtown district, she said.
She hopes others will catch that vision.
"We will never refurbish our way into economic development," she said.
Katy Easton, CEO of the Downtown Billings Alliance, which oversees the downtown TIF district, likes to use what she calls the "mall analogy" when she talks about the difficulty of filling retail space downtown.
A shopping mall typically is run by a single organization that sets lease rates, decides on the build-out policy and sets the store hours. In a downtown district, 30 vacant storefronts are usually controlled by 30 different property owners, all of whom decide what will happen to their retail space, including how much to charge for rent.
That's not a bad thing, Easton said; it just makes it more challenging to sell and market downtown retail space — every storefront is unique with its own set of rules and conditions.
To help market those locations and keep businesses there, the DBA has created a business development arm that focuses almost exclusively on attracting and retaining business downtown.
"Filling these spaces is so important," Easton said. "You see this real vibrancy that keeps downtown alive."
As an example she pointed to Valley Credit Union, which has a building on North Broadway. On the ground floor it had a retail space that sat vacant for months. The owner, seeing a need, converted it into a small grocery store, the Lil' Market.
The North Side has an Albertsons grocery store on Sixth Avenue North. To the south, Liberty & Vine Country Store, which has a small grocery section, opened in 2018 on the 2000 block of Montana Avenue. Lil' Market on Broadway is the only small grocery store in the core downtown area.
Figuring out which niches to fill is vital for the development of downtown, Easton said.
"How do we identify where we're missing things?" she asked.
Ronning sees her role as analyzing downtown from the 35,000-foot view as opposed to looking at it from street level.
She argues that expanding west and annexing more parts of Yellowstone County into the city will have diminishing returns for the city's economic development if leaders don't focus on strengthening the core downtown.
"When I was growing up, downtown was a destination," she said. "You went downtown because it was a destination."
Downtown had that one thing that drew people there, and then, because they were there, they stayed and shopped and went out to eat.
"What we don't have right now is that one thing," Ronning said.
Honaker has long invested in downtown because it's where his heart is.
"I have lived in Billings almost all of my 59 years, so obviously I’m in love with Billings," he said.
But development, especially in downtown Billings, is a slow process. Mike Schaer, who bought up buildings on Montana Avenue in the 1980s and ’90s when the area was deeply blighted, has been successful in breathing vitality into the area during the past two decades, Honaker said.
"(Development) simply doesn’t happen overnight. Montana Avenue has taken 20 years to truly flourish, so it’s a commitment financially and emotionally for everyone," he said.