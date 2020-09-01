Downtown Billings area one step closer to becoming federal Superfund site

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A chemical spill in Billings could become a top priority for the Environmental Protection Agency, opening doors for federal funds and expertise to help clean up the site.

An 855-acre plume of contaminated groundwater between central and downtown Billings has spent nearly three decades as a state Superfund site. On Monday, the EPA proposed adding the site to its Superfund program now that cleanup and study of the spill have exhausted local resources.

“Federal dollars will allow for a more comprehensive investigation, more sampling and analysis, along with putting together a feasibility study of options,” said Jennifer Chergo with the office of communication and public involvement with the EPA.

In 1993, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality completed its first assessment of the area. Within the plume, three dry cleaning businesses had been using the solvent tetrachloroethylene, otherwise known as PCE. Further testing showed PCE and other compounds evaporating into the air of homes and businesses. The contaminated site encompasses about three miles, and stretches from Mountview Cemetery along Central Avenue two miles east, nearly reaching the Public Auction Yards.