Downtown Billings hosts rally in support of reproductive rights

Dozens of people gathered in downtown Billings on Saturday, carrying signs and speaking in solidarity with nationwide protests against restrictions to abortion access that have recently gone into effect.

Health care professionals, city officials, artists and activists walked from North Park to the Yellowstone County Courthouse lawn, where speakers tied a woman’s right to an abortion under the care of a doctor to health, economic and social equity. Saturday’s rally is one of several hundred throughout the nation in support of reproductive rights, which dovetail with the fifth annual Women’s March.

“Unless you are in the shoes of someone who is pregnant, you have no right to say anything about that pregnancy,” said Dr. Claire Putnam, one of those gathered in Billings who specializes in women’s health.

Thousands of people flooded into Washington D.C. on Saturday, the Associated Press reported, rallying in front of the White House. Protesters also congregated at the steps of the Supreme Court, which is set to decide the future of abortion rights when its next term begins Monday.