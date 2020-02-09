Downtown Billings produce market finds unexpected success

If you go

The Produce Depot at 2815 Second Ave. N., across from the Babcock Theatre, is open at noon on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Reusable bags are provided and may be filled with produce of your choice.

Two small bags, which feed approximately two people for the week, are $20 and one large bag, which is suitable for a family, is $40.

For more information, 698-6760 or email producedepotmt@gmail.com.