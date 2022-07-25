Downtown Billings restaurant stabber gets 40 years in prison

The prerelease convict who stabbed four people and threatened others at Jake’s Downtown restaurant in November was sentenced to 40 years in prison Monday in a case that shook Downtown Billings and caused lasting harm to the restaurant's staff.

Brandon Eugene Bird, 21, was sentenced by Judge Collette Davies in Yellowstone County District Court following nearly an hour of testimony, exhibits and arguments. In May, Bird pleaded guilty to four counts of assault with a weapon and four counts robbery.

The courtroom was somber as Jake’s general manager Travis Sauvain took to the stand recounting how his life changed forever when he came to the front of his restaurant to find two hosts staring down a knife-wielding Bird demanding money.

“I said, ‘What are you doing?’ Then he proceeded to chase me through a hallway, out a back door… right out the back in the alleyway,” Sauvain said.

While in the alley Bird chased after two other woman with the knife demanding money. Sauvain tried to keep Bird away from the others by “yelling stuff to keep him focused on me,” he told the judge.

“When the cooks came out to help me, he chased after them,” Sauvain recalled. “And then I chased after him too and it took five of us to tackle him... but then he ended up stabbing four of them.”

Of the four stabbed, two were taken to the hospital to be treated for serious wounds to the neck, back and abdomen. The victims stayed overnight but have since recovered from their wounds, he said.

As the cooks and manager were wrestling Bird to the ground an off-duty detective jumped in to assist. On-duty cops surged on Jake’s. Body cameras showed two cops sprinting into the kitchen to see a pile of men on the floor. One wearing a suit with a gun on his hip.

As the group of men tried to wrestle the knives free and arrest Bird, one cop yells, “I have no problem breaking your arm.” The other threatens to taze him. Within seconds Bird was in custody, handcuffed and being escorted to the alley.

Earlier in the day, Sauvain had fired Bird from his job as a dishwasher following complaints he was arguing with others on the staff. Bird was on a probationary period with the restaurant, Sauvain explained to the judge. It was about five hours before Bird returned to the restaurant to carry out the attack.

Bird’s lawyer, Joseph Zavatsky told the judge his client spent the hours between the two incidents at a downtown casino drinking. Bird was 20 at the time of the stabbings. But Zavatsky wanted to highlight how Bird had received a bad lot in life. Mental health, foster care and substance abuse had converged in such a way that he had few, if any, opportunities for success.

Sauvain had no issue hiring a convict on prerelease, although he doesn’t make it a priority. He did say helping people get a second chance was something he liked to do. He pointed out he had others on his staff that have been in trouble in the past but are now doing “amazing”.

Asked if the incident had changed his mind, he said it had but only for the prerelease program, which he said was being “mismanaged." But Sauvain said it hasn’t affected the way he looks at helping people.

Still, Sauvain said, the staff at Jake’s were hurt in more ways than just stab wounds. Some have struggled with post-traumatic stress. The general manager testified when he picks up a steak knife he is oftentimes reminded of the day’s events.

“It’s a situation hopefully no one ever has to go through,” Sauvain told the judge. “It’s not anything easy, especially in the place that you work at every day.”

For some of the staff, simple things could set off emotional responses, Sauvain said. He called certain tasks “triggers” for some. Many on the staff weren’t sleeping well following the attack, he recalled, “myself included”.

He also said some guests bring the incident up in ways meant to be light-hearted.

“To this day people come in and they joke, they say, ‘Jake’s? Do I have to be careful I’m here right now or anything like that?’ It’s not funny. We have to deal with that every single day,” he said.

Before leaving the stand, Sauvain told the judge he hoped Bird would receive a harsh sentence.

“He deserves a long time for all of this,” Sauvain said. “For what everyone had to go through.”

Senior Deputy County Attorney Holley Metzger asked the judge to sentence Bird to 40 years with no time suspended. She wanted Bird to receive 10 years consecutive for the four robberies to run concurrent with 10 years consecutive for each of the four assaults with a weapon.

Metzger highlighted the various reasons for such a sentence. The heinous nature of the crime, the fact Bird had committed a series of violent crimes before this and as a result he’d spent most of his adult life in some sort of custody or supervision.

“He has committed one crime after another since he turned 18 years old, which was not that long ago,” Metzger told the judge. He was for many reasons, she argued, a danger to the public.

Zavatsky zeroed in on Bird’s substance use and mental health condition. He pointed out how the 21-year-old had grown up in foster care suffering physical abuse and trauma. He said he’d started drinking when he was 13 years old and he’d never been able to finish high school.

On the body camera footage, as the cops were taking Bird out through the alley door, Bird is heard screaming.

“Since I was nine-years-old, this is what I’ve known… no one’s ever said a prayer for me goddamn it…” he yells, “…I will resist because this is what I know.”

Zavatsky brought the moment to drive home his point that crime and substance abuse are all Bird has ever known, he said.

Judge Davies agreed that a life of crime was all Bird had known. She highlighted how he had committed one offense after the other since he was 12, many of them violent in nature. His earlier adult convictions included violent assaults and robberies.

“There really are no breaks from crime in your entire life since the age of 12,” she said. “So from that age until now, you’ve been unable to live in the community without harming people and that stops now.”

Davies sentenced Bird to 40 years with none suspended but she broke it down differently than the state’s request. Hoping to acknowledge the individual victims harmed in the attack, Davies sentenced Bird to five years for two of the assaults with a weapon and 15 years for the more serious assaults that led to hospital stays.

“I didn’t want to give you the same sentence for each,” Davies explained, “because I did want to acknowledge the varying degrees of harm that you caused.”