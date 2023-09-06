Skypoint in downtown Billings will receive some much-needed repairs next week, which will require the city to close the streets below it.

The touch ups include cleaning, new paint, new LED lighting, removal of the old sails and installation of new sails. The structure's sails have a lot of wear and tear, caused over the years by exposure to wind, rain, sunshine and snow.

The first round of work will begin Sept. 12 and wrap up Sept. 14. Vehicle traffic will not be allowed through the intersection from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The closure includes 2nd Avenue North between North 27th Street and North 29th Street, and North Broadway Avenue between 1st Avenue North and 3rd Avenue North.

Pedestrian traffic is allowed during the closure. Barricades and caution tape will direct people where they can walk.

Visitors are encouraged to park along nearby streets and parking garages to access businesses located along the closure.

The City Hall parking garage will be accessible through the adjacent alley and by entering 2nd Avenue North from North 27th Street. Directional cones will guide drivers in and out of the garage.

The work being done in September is the first of at least three phases that will take place over the next several months. The other phases will likely happen this year, but specific dates have not been decided.

The City of Billings Parks and Recreation department is leading the project with help and support from the Downtown Billings Alliance.