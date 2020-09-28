 Skip to main content
Downtown Billings traffic slows amid construction

North 27th Street

Traffic on North 27th Street in Billings is down to two lanes as crews for the Montana Department of Transportation continue to upgrade all intersection sidewalk corners to meet ADA requirements, replace all existing street lights with LED lights, and replace signals at 11 intersections. The final part of the project is resurfacing the road, which will begin in October or November, according to MDT.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

Traffic on North 27th Street in Billings has been reduced to two lanes Monday in Billings.

Crews for the Montana Department of Transportation are continuing to upgrade all intersection sidewalk corners to meet ADA requirements, replace all existing street lights with LED lights, and replace signals at 11 intersections.

The final part of the project is resurfacing the road, which will begin in October or November, according to MDT.

