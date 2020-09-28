Downtown Billings traffic slows amid construction

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Traffic on North 27th Street in Billings has been reduced to two lanes Monday in Billings.

Crews for the Montana Department of Transportation are continuing to upgrade all intersection sidewalk corners to meet ADA requirements, replace all existing street lights with LED lights, and replace signals at 11 intersections.

The final part of the project is resurfacing the road, which will begin in October or November, according to MDT.

