Downtown group rethinks Yesteryears building after failed One Big Sky District

The past is a hot commodity at Yesteryears Antique Mall downtown.
"Business is booming," said new owner Danny Kramer.
The secondhand boutique will be installing new signage and hold a grand reopening of sorts with a small ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 10.
It's an encouraging sign as the Downtown Billings Partnership works to figure out what to do with the building at the corner of First Avenue North and N. 29th Street.
The DBP bought the structure four years ago in anticipation of using it to seed future development along the downtown corridor. At the time, that stretch of downtown was going to the southwest corner of the proposed — and now defunct — One Big Sky District.
In March 2018, the DBP put up the Yesteryears building as collateral when it borrowed $400,000 from Big Sky Economic Development Authority’s Opportunity Fund. The $400,000 was part of a total $675,000 that various downtown organizations had raised to augment the Hammes Corporation’s planned commitment of $1.3 million to study the feasibility of developing the One Big Sky District.
At the time, the DBP didn't have sufficient tax increment financing money to cover the $400,000 and so needed the loan from Big Sky EDA in order to pitch in its share.
The DBP has been making interest payments on the loan for the last two years. In June 2021, the full $400,000 will be due. For the last year, the DBP has been hoping to sell the building.
"The DBP board has approved selling the building when the timing is appropriate," said Katy Easton, CEO of the Downtown Billings Alliance, the DBP's umbrella organization. "We have paused on placing the building on the market until we can determine the best use for the property."
The hope still is to utilize the property as a spark for future development in that section of downtown. Yesteryears sits a block away from the old Pug Mahon's building, which was purchased at auction late last year.
The Pug Mahon's building, which also housed Guido's Pizza and The Bookie Casino, has been closed since owner Bill "Mac" MacIntyre died in January 2019. Development of that property along with the Yesteryears location could help bring some revitalization to the west side of downtown, similar to what's happened on the east side.
"Originally, the (Yesteryears) building was purchased with the intention of developing the property as part of the OBSD plan," Easton said. "We still believe strongly that the property has value in the ability to leverage the development that would be best for downtown."
For Kramer, as long as he knows to whom to make his lease payments, he's not too concerned with who owns the building. He's happy his business is humming along and looks forward to improvements the DBA will be making to the building in the next few months.
"This spring we get a new roof," he said.